Prep track and field: Terrace boys 2nd, girls 3rd in Sno-King championships

Led by the big throwers, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks sparkled in the sunshine of the Sno-King 2A Track & Field Championships held Wednesday and Friday at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

The Hawks’ boys team was edged out at the top of the team standings 199-to-190 by meet champion Liberty. The Lady Hawks finished third among the girls’ team scores at the event.

Hawks won the discus and shot put events in both the boys and girls competitions’ Terrace’s Noah Thompson grabbed both the discus and shot put individual titles at the event while Jaymee Estrada and McKenzie Davis won the shot put and discus respectively on the girls’ side.

Other Terrace individual event winners were Brandon Bach in the boys javelin and Kayelynn Hornbeak-hess in the girls’ high jump.

Next up for qualified Terrace athletes is the District 1/2 2A Track & Field Championships to be held Wednesday and Friday, May 15 and 17, at Lakewood High School in Arlington.

To view all the results from the Sno-KingCo 2A Track & Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=351300&show=all.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at Sno-King 2A Track & Field Championships, May 8 and 10:

Boys’ team scores:

Liberty (Issaquah) 199 Mountlake Terrace 190 Sammamish 93 Archbishop Murphy 76 Cedarcrest 73

Girls’ team scores:

Liberty (Issaquah) 201 Cedarcrest 158 Mountlake Terrace 132 Sammamish 113 Archbishop Murphy 64

Mountlake Terrace boys’ top five finishers (all qualify for District 1/2 2A championship meet):

— Noah Thompson, 1st place in the shot put (48-08.50)

— Noah Thompson, 1st place in the discus (153-00)

— Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin (183-00)

— Dylan Breuer, 2nd place in the 200 meters (23.49)

— Dylan Breuer, 2nd place in the 400 meters (51.75)

— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 1600 meters (4:35.47)

— Alex Williams, 2nd place in the 3200 meters (9:53.13)

— Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the shot put (47-05.75)

— Janthon Le, 2nd place in the triple jump (40-09.75)

— Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Latham, Dylan Breuer; 2nd place in the 4×100 meter relay (44.64)

— Janthon Le, 3rd place in the 300 meter hurdles (45.18)

— Thaddeus Merten, 3rd place in the discus (131-03)

— Matthew Flores, 3rd place in the long jump (19-01.75)

— Jordan Sims, 3rd in the triple jump (38-11.50)

— Trazz Pepper, 4th place in the 200 meters (23.73)

— Fletcher Kenaston, 4th place in the 400 meters (54.81)

— Nam Nguyen, 4th place in the shot put (39-11.00)

— Cayden Bock, 4th place in the discus (121-07)

— Matthew Flores, 4th place in the triple jump (38-09.00)

— Dylan Breuer, 5th place in the 100 meters (11:33)

— Jaden Lofrese, 5th place in the 800 meters (2:12.25)

— Jaice Jones, 5th place in the shot put (37-06.00)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ top five finishers (all qualify for District 1/2 2A championship meet):

— Jaymee Estrada, 1st place in the shot put (33-00.50)

— McKenzie Davis, 1st place in the discus (103-05)

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-hess, 1st place in the high jump (4-10.00)

— McKenzie Davis, 2nd place in the shot put (31-08.50)

— Issa Moffet, 2nd place in the javelin (93-00)

— Allie Gill-More, 3rd place in the 1600 meters (5:36.44)

— Allie Gill-More, 3rd place in the 3200 meters (12:05.70)

— Alexis Dresher, 3rd place in the discus (90-08)

— Alexis Dresher, 3rd place in the javelin (90-10)

— Emily Cox, Simone Davison, Allie Gill-More, Juliette Escalona; 3rd place in the 4×400 meter relay (4:38.29)

— Simone Davison, 4th place in the 1600 meters (5:38.83)

— Simone Davison, 4th place in the 3200 meters (12:32.21)

— Logan Otani, 4th place in the 100 meter hurdles (16.84)

— Jaymee Estrada, 4th place in the discus (89-01)

— Hope Ambachew, 4th place in the javelin (88-06)

— Trinity Hedstrom, 4th place in the triple jump (31-01.10)

— Logan Otani, Isabella Fernandez, Kendall Glenham, Hynd Folquet; 4th place in the 4×100 meter relay (57.11)

— Isabella Fernandez, Hynd Folquet, Kendall Glenham, Alexia Dellinger; 4th place in the 4×200 meter relay (1:57.16)

— Hynd Floquet, 5th place in the 200 meters (27.33)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at District 1/2 2A Track & Field Championships; Wednesday and Friday, May 15 and 17; 4 p.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington

— By Doug Petrowski