Prep track and field: State championship results, day 2

A large contingent of Edmonds School District athletes saw action during the second day of competition at the 2022 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships held at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma on Friday, but it was Meadowdale’s Tresley Love and Lynnwood’s Jordan Whittle that shone the brightest.

Love grabbed top-eight finishes in three different qualifying events, earning a spot in all three represented finals to be run on Saturday. Love placed second in 3A girls 400 meter qualifying, seventh in 3A girls 200 meter qualifying and tied for 7th in 3A girls 100 meter qualifying, setting up a busy final day at the state meet for the junior.

Love will also be anchoring the Mavericks’ girls 4×400 meter relay team in a race that will help close out the state meet late Saturday afternoon.

Whittle earned just the second state meet medal among Edmonds School District non-ambulatory student athletes this week by placing sixth in the 3A boys high jump on Friday. Whittle also placed 15th and 19th in 3A boys 100 meter and 200 meter qualifying heats respectively.

Becca Hershey from Edmonds-Woodway competed in three ambulatory events at the state meet on Friday. As the only competitor in the girls javelin, discus and shot put ambulatory skills, she earned first place ribbons in each discipline.

Meadowdale’s Deklund DeBell and Lynnwood’s Donna Marie Harris punched their tickets to finals’ events scheduled for Saturday; DeBell will run in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles finals after finishing fifth in the qualifying heats while Harris will compete in the 3A girls 400 meters after her sixth place finish in qualifying heats.

Other ESD athletes set to see action on Saturday include Meadowdale’s Austin Seals, E-W’s Alec Rust and Mountlake Terrace’s Mason Hrcek in the 3A boys pole vault; E-W’s Lucy Barton and Mountlake Terrace’s Alexis Dresher in the 3A girls javelin; E-W’s Vianca Quinones in the 3A girls long jump; Warrior teammate Stella Smith in the 3A girls 3200 meters and the Lynnwood girls’ and Meadowdale boys’ 4×400 meter relay teams.

To view all the results from the first two days of the 2022 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, click live.pntfo.com/meets/15049.

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 2nd place in 3A girls 400 meters qualifying heats; 58.27 (qualified for final on Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)

— Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale); 5th place in the 3A boys 300 meter hurdles qualifying heats; 40.71 (qualified for final on Saturday, 11:45 a.m.)

— Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 6th place in 3A boys high jump; 6’-2”

— Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 6th place in 3A girls 400 meters qualifying heats; 59.94 (qualified for final on Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 7th place in 3A girls 200 meters qualifying heats; 26.37 (qualified for final on Saturday, 3:40 p.m.)

— Tresley Love (Meadowdale); tied for 7th place in 3A girls 100 meters qualifying heats; 12.90 (qualified for final on Saturday, 12:30 p.m.)

— Vianca Quinones (Edmonds-Woodway); 10th place in 3A girls triple jump; 34 feet, 7.75 inches

— Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 11th place in 3A boys 4×100 meter relay qualifying heats; 43.80

— Alex Rust (Edmonds-Woodway); 14th place in 3A boys javelin; 152 feet, 8 inches

— Donna Marie Harris (Lynnwood); 14th place in 3A girls 200 meters qualifying heats; 27.11

— Siari Rodriguez (Lynnwood); 14th place in 3A girls 300 meter hurdles qualifying heats; 49.05

— Jamie Livingston, Brooklyn Steiner, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 14th place in the 3A girls 4×100 meter relay qualifying heats; 51.28

— Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 15th place in the 3A boys 100 meters qualifying heats; 11:46

— Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood); 15th place in the 3A boys high jump; 5 feet, 10 inches

— Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place in the 3A girls shot put; 31 feet

— Gavin Kincaid (Lynnwood); 16th place in 3A boys javelin; 145 feet, 10 inches

— Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale); 16th place in 3A boys 400 meters qualifying heats; 52.42

— Hans Beck (Meadowdale); 17th place in 3A boys 400 meters qualifying heats; 52.85

— John Miguel Hurtado (Lynnwood); 17th place in 3A boys 200 meters qualifying heats; 23.68

— Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 19th place in 3A boys 200 meters qualifying heats; 23.82

— Emmalynn Kuenning, Ashlyn Jackson, Nicole Penner, Eliana Bonilla (Mountlake Terrace); 20th place in the 3A girls 4×100 meter relay qualifying heats; 51.92

— Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway); 1st place in girls javelin throw ambulatory, 36’-0”, girls discus ambulatory, 34’-1”, and girls shot put ambulatory, 19 feet, 1.75 inches.

— By Doug Petrowski






