Prep track and field: Hawks win 13 events at three-team meet

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks picked up 13 individual events wins in a three-team track meet held Thursday at Shoreline Stadium.

To view all the results from Thursday’s meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=358695&show=all.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, Shorewood; Apr. 18

Boys’ team scores:

Shorewood 78 – Mountlake Terrace 62

Girls’ team scores:

Shorewood 86 – Mountlake Terrace 60

Mountlake Terrace boys’ individual event winners:

— Dylan Breuer, 200 meters (23.58)

— Dylan Breuer, 400 meters (53.43)

— Alex Williams, 3200 meters (10:08.19)

— Thaddeus Merten, shot put (50-03.00)

— Noah Thompson, discus (149-09)

— Brandon Bach, javelin (184-11)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ individual event winners:

— Hynd Folquet, 200 meters (28.01)

— Allie Gill-More, 800 meters (2:40.40)

— Allie Gill-More, 1600 meters (5:45.86)

— McKenzie Davis, shot put (32-03.25)

— Issa Moffet, discus (93-01)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Cedarcrest, Cascade; Thursday, April 25; 3;30 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall