Prep track and field: Hawk boys place second at Lakewood Invitational

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys track team had one of its best outings in recent history with a second-place finish at the Lakewood Sunny and 70 Invitational held Saturday in Arlington.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Hawks placed a respectable ninth among the 16 teams to earn points at the event.

The Terrace boys were led by Dylan Breuer, Thaddeus Merten and Brandon Bach, who all won individual events at the meet; Breuer placed first in the 400 meters, Merten in the discus and Bach in the javelin.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at the Lakewood Sunny and 70 Invitational, April 27

Boys’ team scores:

Arlington 208 Mountlake Terrace 82 Lakewood 77 North Kitsap 67.83 Lynnwood 64 King’s 54.33 Snohomish 46 Stanwood 31.33 Sehome 31 Cedarcrest 25 Port Townsend 24 Kamiak 19 Archbishop Murphy 16 Granite Falls 6 Jackson 5.5 Ingraham 5 Nathan Hale 2 Chimacum 1

Girls’ team scores:

Arlington 163.5 North Kitsap 119 Cedarcrest 73.25 Kamiak 65.25 King’s 62 Snohomish 44.25 Sehome 44 Lakewood 40.5 Mountlake Terrace 25.25 (tie) Granite Falls 25 (tie) Ingraham 25 Lynnwood 23 Stanwood 15 Chimacum 11 Jackson 6 Port Townsend 4

Mountlake Terrace boys’ top-eight individual finishes:

— Dylan Breuer, 1st place in the 400 meters (52.16)

— Thaddeus Merten, 1st place in the shot put (51-01.75)

— Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin (180-10)

— Dylan Breuer, 2nd place in the 200 meters (22.76)

— Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the discus (150-05)

— Noah Thompson, 3rd place in the discus (139-02)

— Alex Williams, 4th place in the 3200 meters (10:01.24)

— Noah Thompson, 4th place in the shot put (47-03.75)

— Nam Nguyen, 4th place in the javelin (150-02)

— Matthew Gesese, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Latham, Dylan Breuer; 4th place in the 4×100 meter relay (45.39)

— Trazz Pepper, 5th place in the 200 meters (23.32)

— Josh Beam, 5th place in the 2k steeplechase (6:51.55)

— Janthon Le, 7th place in the triple jump (36-08.50)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ top-eight individual finishes:

— Alexandria Gill-More, 4th place in the 3200 meters (12:02.19)

— Jamee Estrada, 4th place in the shot put (30-04.50)

— Simone Davison, 5th place in the 3200 meters (12:20.74)

— Tavie Craig, Isabella Fernandez, Trinity Hedstrom, Hynd Folquet; 5th place in the 4×200 meter relay (1:58.02)

— McKenzie Davis, 7th place in the shot put (29-09.00)

— Alexis Dresher, 7th place in the javelin (89-07)

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess, 7th place in the high jump (4-08.00)

— Lindee Cutler, 8th place in the pole vault (8-00.00)

— Tavia Craig, Hynd Folquet, Trinity Hedstrom, Isabella Fernandez; 8th place in the 4×100 meter relay (55.39)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at the Edmonds District Meet; Friday, May 3; 4 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski