Prep track and field: Edmonds School District athletes earn medals on day one of state meet

The first day of the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships on Thursday was fruitful for a number of Edmonds School District athletes as medals were won and memories were made.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Dylan Hartono came from the middle of the pack to claim second place in the 3A boys 1600 meter run to lead local competitors. Teammate Lucas Lacambra also grabbed a podium spot in the race, finishing eighth.

Meadowdale’s Raymond Free placed fourth in the 3A boys triple jump; Free was the only Mav to compete at the state meet on Thursday.

E-W’s Vatoria Keyes and Bella Eunson both reached the podium of the 3A girls discus; Keyes finished fourth while Eunson placed seventh.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks had three compete at the state meet on Thursday; Noah Thompson placed 12th in the 2A boys shot put while Alex Williams and Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess each earned a 14th place finish in the 2A boys 1600 meter run and the 2A girls high jump respectively.

E-W’s Marcus Dilworth finished sixth in the preliminaries of the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles and qualified for the event finals on Friday. The Warriors’ girls 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams also finished high enough in the preliminaries to get into the finals of those two events, both to be contested on Saturday.

Competition at the state meet continues on Friday and Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Prep Track: WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track & Field Championships Day One Results, May 23 (Edmonds School District teams)

— Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the 3A boys 1600 meter run finals, 4:16.28

— Kaitlyn Rust, Gaby Chappell, Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway); 2nd in the 3A girls 4×200 meter relay prelims (qualified for the 3A girls 4×200 meter relay finals, Saturday at 1:25 p.m.)

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 4th in the 3A boys triple jump finals, 45-04.25

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in the 3A girls discus finals, 129-01

— Marcus Dilworth (Edmonds-Woodway), 6th in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles prelims, 14.89 (qualified for the 3A boys 100 meter finals, Friday at 4:45 p.m.)

— Bella Eunson (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A girls discus finals, 123-04

— Erin Francisco, Gaby Chappell, Kaddy Kongira, Kaitlyn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 7th in the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay prelims, 4:04.71 (qualified for the 3A girls 4×400 meter relay finals, Saturday at 5:35 p.m.)

— Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 8th in the 3A boys 1600 meter run finals, 4:20.35

— Noah Thompson (Mountlake Terrace), 12th in the 2A boys shot put finals, 47-03.75

— Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 14th in the 2A boys 1600 meter run finals, 4:42.48

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-Hess (Mountlake Terrace) 14th in the 2A girls high jump finals, 4-08.00

— By Doug Petrowski