Prep track and field: E-W wins, Terrace athletes compete at Edmonds District Meet

On a perfect evening for high school track and field, it was the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors that came out looking the best by the end of the event.

The Warriors won both the boys’ team and the girls’ team competitions at the 2019 Edmonds School District Track and Field Championships held Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

The E-W boys took home the boys’ team championship trophy in one of the closest point spreads in meet history. The Warriors tallied 16 points ahead of co-runner-ups Lynnwood and Meadowdale, with the Mountlake Terrace Hawks just another two points behind.

On the girls’ side, there was no tight battle as the Edmonds-Woodway girls squad dominated, winning 15 of the 18 events and doubling up the second-place Meadowdale Mavs’ score 242 to 121.

All four schools have qualified athletes for the next event on the prep track schedule — sub-district meets being held May 8 and 10 at Edmonds Stadium and Cedarcrest High School.

To view all the results from the 2019 Edmonds School District Track & Field Meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=364476&show=all.

Boys’ team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 140 (tie) Lynnwood 124 (tie) Meadowdale 124 Mountlake Terrace 122

Girls’ team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 242 Meadowdale 121 Mountlake Terrace 102 Lynnwood 60

Boys’ individual event winners:

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 100 meters (11:29)

— Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 200 meters (23.05)

— Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 400 meters (51.03)

— Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 800 meters (1:57.98)

— Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 1600 meters (4:25.91)

— Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 3200 meters (9:52.52)

— Marcus Dilworth (Edmonds-Woodway), 110 meter hurdles (16:21)

— Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale), 300 meter hurdles (42.46)

— Anthony Woo (Edmonds-Woodway), shot put (48-04.00)

— Noah Thompson (Mountlake Terrace), discus (149-04)

— Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), javelin (173-01)

— Brayden Kautzman (Meadowdale), high jump (5-08.00)

— Nicholas Sibiryakov (Edmonds-Woodway), pole vault (13-06.00)

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), long jump (21-03.75)

— Raymond Free (Meadowdale), triple jump (43-07.75)

— Adrian Morgan, David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen, Pavin Soumpholphakdy (Lynnwood); 4×100 relay (43.53)

— John Christian, Lucas Lacambra, Dylan Hartono Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 4×400 relay (3:32.02)

Girls’ individual event winners:

— Nevaeh Gary (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 meters (13.16)

— Kaddy Kongira (Edmonds-Woodway), 200 meters (27.00)

— Kaitlyn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 400 meters (1:01.09)

— Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 800 meters (2:32.13)

— Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 1600 meters (5:27.19)

— Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 3200 meters (11:55.61)

— Catherine Do (Meadowdale), 100 meter hurdles (17:26)

— Erin Francisco (Edmonds-Woodway), 300 meter hurdles (49.60)

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), shot put (36-00.00)

— Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), discus (120-00)

— Kaiona Apio (Edmonds-Woodway), javelin (104-05)

— Gergana Georgieva (Lynnwood), high jump (4-10.00)

— Amy Johns (Edmonds-Woodway), pole vault (8-06.00)

— Julia Meas (Meadowdale), long jump (16-00.00)

— Kyra Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway), triple jump (33-06.50)

— Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira, Sydney Chappell, Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway); 4×100 relay (50.81)

— Nevaeh Gary, Kaddy Kongira, Michaela Danyo, Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway); 4×200 relay (1:47.10)

— Chiara Serafini, Kaitlyn Rust, Erin Francisco, Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway); 4×400 relay (4;13.02)

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood next meet: 3A Wesco League South Division Championships; Wednesday & Friday, May 8 (3:30 p.m.) and 10 (4:30 p.m.) at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next meet: 2A Sno-King District Championships; Wednesday and Friday, May 8 and 10; 4 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

— By Doug Petrowski