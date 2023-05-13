Prep track and field: District athletes earn podium finishes at Wesco South championships

While the Shoreline schools dominated the event, athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace earned plenty of podium finishes at the 2023 Wesco League 3A South Conference Track and Field Championships that finished on Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

Meadowdale senior Tresley Love was unbeatable in the sprints on Friday, winning the girls’ 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter runs.

Lynnwood’s Zaire Griffin and Edmonds-Woodway’s Ever Yamada were both two-time winners on Friday; Griffin sprinted his way to victories in the boys’ 100 and 200 meters while Yamada won both the boys’ 110 meter and 300 meter hurdle events.

In the team competitions, Shorewood and Shorecrest finished 1-2 in both the boys’ and girls’ team totals while E-W captured third on the boys’ side. Meadowdale took home third place on the girls’ side.

To view all the results from the Wesco 3A South Conference Track & Field Championships that began on Wednesday and concluded Friday, click www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/482850/results.

Prep Track: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace at Wesco 3A South Conference Track & Field Championships, May 10 and 12

Boys’ Team Scores

1. Shorewood 147

2. Shorecrest 113

3. Edmonds-Woodway 95

4. Lynnwood 93

5. Monroe 80

6. Meadowdale 69

7. Mountlake Terrace 55

Girls’ Team Scores

1. Shorewood 166

2. Shorecrest 117.5

3. Meadowdale 98

4. Edmonds-Woodway 90.5

5. Lynnwood 77

6. Mountlake Terrace 70

7. Monroe 62

Individual event winners, boys events (Edmonds School District teams)

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood), 100 meter, 11.08

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood), 200 meter, 22.75

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway), 110 meter hurdles, 15.72

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway), 300 meter hurdles, 41.13

– Zaire Griffin, Jordan Whittle, Trent Whitehead, Shayden McIntyre (Lynnwood), 4×100 meter relay, 43.04

– Tristen Wheaton (Meadowdale), shot put, 44-3.75

– Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood), high jump, 5-9

– Luke Francois (Lynnwood), discus throw, 139-8

Individual event winners, girls events (Edmonds School District teams)

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale), 100 meters, 12.78

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale), 200 meters, 26.59

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale), 400 meters, 57.54

– Porcha Robinson (Lynnwood), 100 meter hurdles, 16.20

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace), 300 meter hurdles, 47.23

– Payton Conover (Meadowdale), 3200 meters, 11:37.57

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood), discus throw, 109-0

– Lucy Bartron (Edmonds-Woodway), javelin, 102-3

– Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway), shot put, 35-1

– Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), shot put ambulatory, 11-1.5

– Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), discus ambulatory, 32-4

– Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), javelin ambulatory, 34-8

Next meet: District 1 3A Track and Field Championships; Wednesday, May 17 and Friday, May 19; Shoreline Stadium

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski