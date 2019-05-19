Prep track and field: Bach, Thompson take District javelin and discus titles

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys and girls track teams competed in the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday and Friday at Lakewood High School in Arlington — the Hawk boys squad grabbed fourth place at the 13-team event; the Hawk girls finished in a tie for 11th place.

Two Hawks won their individual events – senior Brandon Bach easily outdistanced the other competitors in the boys’ javelin while junior Noah Thompson earned first in the boys discus with a toss of 161 feet 5 inches, a new Mountlake Terrace High School record.

To view all the results from the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=359949&show=all.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships, May 15 & 17 at Lakewood High School in Arlington

Boys team scores:

Burlington-Edison 99 Sedro-Woolley 96 Lakewood 83.66 Mountlake Terrace 79 Liberty (Issaquah) 78 Lynden 77.33 Archbishop Murphy 44 Sammamish 34 (tie) Bellingham 20 (tie) Sehome 20 Anacortes 17 Cedarcrest 12

Girls team scores:

Burlington-Edison 108.5 Bellingham 84 Liberty (Issaquah) 79 Lynden 78 Anacortes 63 Cedarcrest 61 Sammamish 48 Sehome 47.5 Sedro-Woolley 47 Archbishop Murphy 29 (tie) Mountlake Terrace 20 (tie) Blaine 20 Lakewood 16

Mountlake Terrace boys top-four finishes (all qualify for state meet):

— Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin (183-08)

— Noah Thompson, 1st place in the discus (161-05)

— Dylan Breuer, 2nd place in the 400 meters (50.74)

— Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Lathem, Dylan Breuer; 2nd place in the 4×100 meter relay (44.13)

— Alex Williams, 3rd place in the 1600 meters (4:24.52)

— Alex Williams, 3rd place in the 3200 meters (9:33.13)

— Dylan Breuer, 4th place in the 200 meters (23.39)

— Noah Thompson, 4th place in the shot put (46-10.25)

Mountlake Terrace girls top-four finishes (both qualify for state meet):

— Jaymee Estrada, 4th place in the shot put (33-00.25)

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-hess, 4th place in the high jump (4-11.00)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships; Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25; at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

— By Doug Petrowski