Prep track and field: Bach, Thompson take District javelin and discus titles

45
0

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys and girls track teams competed in the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday and Friday at Lakewood High School in Arlington — the Hawk boys squad grabbed fourth place at the 13-team event; the Hawk girls finished in a tie for 11th place.

Two Hawks won their individual events – senior Brandon Bach easily outdistanced the other competitors in the boys’ javelin while junior Noah Thompson earned first in the boys discus with a toss of 161 feet 5 inches, a new Mountlake Terrace High School record.

To view all the results from the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=359949&show=all.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships, May 15 & 17 at Lakewood High School in Arlington

Boys team scores:

  1. Burlington-Edison  99
  2. Sedro-Woolley  96
  3. Lakewood  83.66
  4. Mountlake Terrace  79
  5. Liberty (Issaquah)  78
  6. Lynden  77.33
  7. Archbishop Murphy  44
  8. Sammamish  34
  9. (tie) Bellingham  20
  10. (tie) Sehome  20
  11. Anacortes  17
  12. Cedarcrest  12

Girls team scores:

  1. Burlington-Edison 108.5
  2. Bellingham  84
  3. Liberty (Issaquah)  79
  4. Lynden  78
  5. Anacortes  63
  6. Cedarcrest  61
  7. Sammamish  48
  8. Sehome  47.5
  9. Sedro-Woolley  47
  10. Archbishop Murphy  29
  11. (tie) Mountlake Terrace  20
  12. (tie) Blaine  20
  13. Lakewood  16

Mountlake Terrace boys top-four finishes (all qualify for state meet):

— Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin (183-08)

— Noah Thompson, 1st place in the discus (161-05)

— Dylan Breuer, 2nd place in the 400 meters (50.74)

— Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Lathem, Dylan Breuer; 2nd place in the 4×100 meter relay (44.13)

— Alex Williams, 3rd place in the 1600 meters (4:24.52)

— Alex Williams, 3rd place in the 3200 meters (9:33.13)

— Dylan Breuer, 4th place in the 200 meters (23.39)

— Noah Thompson, 4th place in the shot put (46-10.25)

Mountlake Terrace girls top-four finishes (both qualify for state meet):

— Jaymee Estrada, 4th place in the shot put (33-00.25)

— Kayelynn Hornbeak-hess, 4th place in the high jump (4-11.00)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships; Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25; at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma

— By Doug Petrowski

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!