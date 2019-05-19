Prep track and field: Bach, Thompson take District javelin and discus titles

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys and girls track teams competed in the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday and Friday at Lakewood High School in Arlington — the Hawk boys squad grabbed fourth place at the 13-team event; the Hawk girls finished in a tie for 11th place.
Two Hawks won their individual events – senior Brandon Bach easily outdistanced the other competitors in the boys’ javelin while junior Noah Thompson earned first in the boys discus with a toss of 161 feet 5 inches, a new Mountlake Terrace High School record.
To view all the results from the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=359949&show=all.
Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at the District 1/2 2A Track and Field Championships, May 15 & 17 at Lakewood High School in Arlington
Boys team scores:
- Burlington-Edison 99
- Sedro-Woolley 96
- Lakewood 83.66
- Mountlake Terrace 79
- Liberty (Issaquah) 78
- Lynden 77.33
- Archbishop Murphy 44
- Sammamish 34
- (tie) Bellingham 20
- (tie) Sehome 20
- Anacortes 17
- Cedarcrest 12
Girls team scores:
- Burlington-Edison 108.5
- Bellingham 84
- Liberty (Issaquah) 79
- Lynden 78
- Anacortes 63
- Cedarcrest 61
- Sammamish 48
- Sehome 47.5
- Sedro-Woolley 47
- Archbishop Murphy 29
- (tie) Mountlake Terrace 20
- (tie) Blaine 20
- Lakewood 16
Mountlake Terrace boys top-four finishes (all qualify for state meet):
— Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin (183-08)
— Noah Thompson, 1st place in the discus (161-05)
— Dylan Breuer, 2nd place in the 400 meters (50.74)
— Janthon Le, Trazz Pepper, Dominique Lathem, Dylan Breuer; 2nd place in the 4×100 meter relay (44.13)
— Alex Williams, 3rd place in the 1600 meters (4:24.52)
— Alex Williams, 3rd place in the 3200 meters (9:33.13)
— Dylan Breuer, 4th place in the 200 meters (23.39)
— Noah Thompson, 4th place in the shot put (46-10.25)
Mountlake Terrace girls top-four finishes (both qualify for state meet):
— Jaymee Estrada, 4th place in the shot put (33-00.25)
— Kayelynn Hornbeak-hess, 4th place in the high jump (4-11.00)
Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the WIAA State 2A/3A/4A Track and Field Championships; Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25; at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma
— By Doug Petrowski