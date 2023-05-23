Prep track and field: Athletes ready to make their mark at state championships this week

With the hope of capturing podium finishes and event medals, a large contingent of track and field athletes from the Edmonds School District will head to Tacoma this week for the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track and Field Championships.

The mix of student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools competing this week includes plenty of first-time state meet qualifiers and a few returnees from 2022.

Here’s a look at four returnees looking to make their second trip to the state meet even more memorable than their first last year, followed by a listing of every ESD student athlete competing in the event.

Tresley Love, Meadowdale (100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 4×400 meter relay)

Already a state champion after capturing the title in the 3A girls’ 400 meters last year, Tresley Love is hoping to turn her love for running into a second climb to the top of the medals’ podium.

Now a senior, Love is going back to Tacoma to “try to become a two-time state champion for the 400. And to try to become more competitive in my other events, the 100 and 200,” she said.

Love will also be a part of — and presumably anchor — the Mavericks’ girls 4×400 meter relay team at state this year.

At the 2022 meet, Love dominated the 3A girls 400 meters, beating her closest competitor by more than a second-and-a-half with a run of 57.0 seconds. She also took home seventh place in the 100 meters and the 200 meters, placements that she hopes to improve on this year.

In addition to running for the enjoyment of it, Love sees other benefits in the sport; “It just builds our character and confidence,” she said. But she was also quick to note, “It’s just fun to run.”

Jordan Whittle, Lynnwood (200 meters, 400 meters, 4×100 relay)

At last year’s state meet, junior Jordan Whittle grabbed a sixth-place medal in the high jump, a 15th- place finish in the 100 meters and a 19th-place finish in the 200 meters, all the while competing with a Royals’ senior class that included some close buddies. Now a senior, Whittle is back at the state meet, this time to run in the 3A boys 200 and 400 meters, to be part of the Lynnwood’s 4×100 relay team and to be cheered on by a new group of supporting friends.

Whittle admitted that losing friends to graduation last June was somewhat disheartening — but becoming close to some younger teammates has been beneficial, he added.

“They just showed me (that) I’m not by myself even when people leave,” Whittle explained. “So they gave me another push. They (told me), ‘You’ve got to compete for this. Even though you made state (last year), that’s not going to be nothing; we’re going to make you work even harder.’ That’s what they did for me.”

Despite not making the state meet field in the high jump this year, Whittle said he will put his all into the two events he will be competing in this week — the 200 and 400 meters.

“I want to do my best, to the best of my ability, every single time,” he said.

Halle Waram, Edmonds-Woodway (shot put)

An unexpected — and quite unusual — Christmas gift led to Halle Waram taking up a new sport and getting to the state meet last year.

Waram, who had suited up for the Warriors’ girls basketball team the past three seasons and will play hoops for the University of Alaska Fairbanks starting this fall, wasn’t participating in any E-W spring sports. So her dad gifted her a 12-pound shot put.

“He bought me one for Christmas,” Waram said. “I had no idea what it was; it was super heavy when I opened it. I was like, what is this? And he said, ‘Well, I think you should do track this year.’”

Following that Christmas in 2021, Waram said she got a quick tutorial on throwing the shot put — “My dad taught me how to do it in the backyard” — and then excelled at it last year as a junior. She went on to qualify for the state meet and finished 15th in the 3A girls’ event.

Now a senior, Waram has a higher goal for her second trip to the state championships. “I’m hoping to get on the podium this year at state,” she said. “A top-eight would be nice.”

Mason Hrcek, Mountlake Terrace (pole vault)

At last year’s state meet, Mason Hrcek competed in the shadow of two other Edmonds School District vaulters: Meadowdale’s Austin Seals (who finished seventh) and Edmonds-Woodway’s Alec Rust (winner and 3A boys state champion). A last-place finish among the20 3A boys competitors didn’t help Hrcek get much limelight.

This year, Hrcek is hoping to reach a much higher height, figuratively and literally. Judging from his recent efforts, the senior is well on his way to grabbing some of the spotlight in the state 3A boys pole vault competition.

Hrcek set a personal record at the District 1 3A meet on May 19 with a vault of 14-3, bettering his state track meet mark of 11-0 last year by more than 3 feet; the 14-3 vault is also the second-highest accomplished this season by any of the competitors at this year’s state meet. He credits the work he put in last summer at Shoreline Stadium’s all-comers meets for his dramatic improvements this year.

“It feels amazing to be able to get the experience and (practice) to finally get up there in the ranks, Hrcek said.

Hrcek has a goal of clearing 14-6 at the state meet. “Knowing where I am now and knowing that I still have room to improve … that’s what drives me,” he said. “Knowing that I can do better.”

WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championship Meet, May 25-27; Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma (Edmonds School District student athletes)

– Halle Waram (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls shot put; Thursday, May 25; 3:20 p.m.

– Porcha Robinson (Lynnwood); 3A girls 100 meter hurdles (preliminary); Thursday, May 25; 3:30 p.m. (finals Friday, May 26; 5:05 p.m., if qualified)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls 100 meter hurdles (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 3:30 p.m. (finals Friday, May 26; 5:05 p.m., if qualified)

– Calvin Hume (Mountlake Terrace); 3A boys 110 meter hurdles (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 4:05 p.m. (finals Friday, May 26; 4:50 p.m., if qualified)

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A boys 110 meter hurdles (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 4:05 p.m. (finals Friday, May 26; 4:50 p.m., if qualified)

– Jamie Livingston, Jane Miceli, Natalie Maxey, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway; 3A girls 4×200 meter relay (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 4:40 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 10:30 a.m., if qualified)

– Kennedy Shepard, Aubrianna Sadler, Rachel Meas, Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 4×400 meter relay (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 6:40 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 5:35 p.m., if qualified)

– Rachel Elliott, Madeline Henry, Ashley Lara, Kathryn Potter (Lynnwood); 3A girls 4×400 meter relay (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 6:40 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 5:35 p.m., if qualified)

– Matthew Patterson, Brian Mills, Wyatt Waddel, John Patterson (Meadowdale); 3A boys 4×400 meter relay (preliminaries); Thursday, May 25; 7:35 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 4:55 p.m., if qualified)

– Mason Hrcek (Mountlake Terrace); 3A boys pole vault; Friday, May 26; 10 a.m.

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls long jump; Friday, May 26; 10:10 a.m.

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood); 3A boys 100 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 11 a.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 12:20 p.m., if qualified)

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 100 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 11:35 a.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 12:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls 100 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 11:35 a.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 12:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls 100 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 11:35 a.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 12:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood); 3A girls 800 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 12:30 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 11:15 a.m., if qualified)

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A boys 300 meter hurdles (preliminaries); 1:05 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 11:45 a.m., if qualified)

– Calvin Hume (Mountlake Terrace); 3A boys 300 meter hurdles (preliminaries); 1:05 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 11:45 a.m., if qualified)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls 300 meter hurdles (preliminaries); 1:30 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 12 noon, if qualified)

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood); 3A girls discus; Friday, May 26; 2:40 p.m.

– Lucy Bartron (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls discus; Friday, May 26; 2:40 p.m.

– Zaire Griffin, Jordan Whittle, Trent Whitehead, Shayden McIntyre (Lynnwood); 3A boys 4×100 meter relay (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 2:40 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 1:15 p.m., if qualified)

– Kaeen Eban, Ever Yamada, Jesse Hart, David Danyo (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A boys 4×100 meter relay (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 2:40 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 1:15 p.m., if qualified)

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood); 3A boys long jump; Friday, May 26; 2:50 p.m.

– Eliana Bonilla Zuniga, Brynlee Dubiel, Emmalynn Kuenning, Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls 4×100 meter relay (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 3 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 1:25 p.m., if qualified)

– Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 3A boys 400 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 3:35 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 2:20 p.m., if qualified)

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 400 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 4:05 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 2:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Ashley Lara (Lynnwood); 3A girls 400 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 4:05 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 2:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Eliana Bonilla Zuniga (Mountlake Terrace); 3A girls 400 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 4:05 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 2:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Zaire Griffin (Lynnwood); 3A boys 200 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 5:20 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 3:30 p.m., if qualified)

– Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood); 3A boys 200 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 5:20 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 3:30 p.m. if qualified)

– Tresley Love (Meadowdale); 3A girls 200 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 5:45 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 3:40 p.m., if qualified)

– Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A girls 200 meters (preliminaries); Friday, May 26; 5:45 p.m. (finals Saturday, May 27; 3:40 p.m., if qualified)

– Niko Palelei (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A boys shot put; Saturday, May 27; 2:20 p.m.

– Payton Conover (Meadowdale); 3A girls 3200 meters; Saturday, May 27; 3:10 p.m.

– Becca Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway); girls ambulatory shot put, discus, javelin; dates and times to be announced

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski





