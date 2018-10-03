Prep sports roundup: Wildcats down Hawks in volleyball, girls soccer

1 of 6

The Oak Harbor Wildcats pushed their 2018 record to 7-0 on Tuesday, but the Mountlake Terrace Hawks didn’t make it easy for the undefeated ‘Cats.

Oak Harbor defeated the Hawks 3-1 (27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-15) in a Wesco League matchup played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The first three sets in the contest went beyond the regulation 25 points needed for a win with the Hawks winning the second set 26-24. But the Wildcats were able to outlast and finish off Terrace with a 10-point victory in the fourth and final set.

The Hawks’ defense kept the team in the match as Kaylee Wagner recorded 19 digs while teammate Kiana Hinckley adding 10 digs.

In other Terrace sports action from Tuesday, the Hawks girls soccer team got tripped up by the Oak Harbor Wildcats 2-1 in a Wesco League tilt played at Oak Harbor High School.

The Hawks girls swim squad split a pair of matchups Tuesday at the Lynnwood Pool, dunking the Everett Seagulls 115-54 but losing to the Kamiak Knights 100-69.

Prep Volleyball: Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 2

Oak Harbor 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-15)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall; Oak Harbor 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Oct. 2

Oak Harbor 2 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League 1-8-1 overall; Oak Harbor 2-7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Girls Swim: Kamiak & Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 2

Kamiak 100 – Mountlake Terrace 69

Mountlake Terrace 115 – Everett 54

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-3-0 overall; Kamiak 5-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1-0 overall; Everett 2-5-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 2-5-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway & Jackson, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski