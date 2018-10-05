Prep sports roundup: Warriors down Hawks in girls soccer, volleyball

1 of 4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors recorded their third straight shutout on Thursday, defeating the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 4-0 in a Wesco League girls soccer match played at Edmonds Stadium.

E-W’s Sophia Martino-Crew scored twice in the victory; Michaela Danyo and AJ Martineau each added goals for the Warriors.

In volleyball action at Mountlake Terrace High School, the E-W Warriors overcame a first-set loss to come back and win 3-1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-14) over the host Hawks.

On the tennis courts of Mountlake Terrace High School, the Hawks boys team upset the visiting Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4-3 on Thursday. The Bulldogs had come into the contest with an overall record of 9-4 but were tripped up as Terrace won three matches in three sets, including the No. 3 doubles’ match in a tiebreaker when Andrew Doty and Drew Daly defeated Mount Vernon’s Chatham Rochelle and Mitch Crawford 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(5).

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 4

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 — 0

Edmonds-Woodway 3 1 — 4

Goal scorers:

Sophia Martino-Crew (Edmonds-Woodway), 2

Michaela Danyo (Edmonds-Woodway)

AJ Martineau (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9-1 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Cedarcrest, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 4

Edmonds-Woodway 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Cedarcrest, Monday, Oct. 8, 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Monday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Mount Vernon at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 4

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Mount Vernon 3

Singles: Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ethan Mendiola (Mount Vernon) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Travis Oord (Mount Vernon) defeated Cooper McCarthy (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Liam Lunz (Mount Vernon) 6-2, 6-3; Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Braden LeDuc (Mount Vernon) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles: Erik McGehee / Lane Harlan (Mount Vernon) defeated Marck Primavera / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-1; Josh France / Spencer Dutton (Mount Vernon) defeated Lucas Lemas / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 7-5; Andrew Doty / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Chatham Rochelle / Mitch Crawford (Mount Vernon) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(5)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-7 overall; Mount Vernon 4-3 in 4A Wesco League, 9-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Monday, Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski