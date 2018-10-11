Prep sports roundup: Terrace finishes second in ESD cross country championships

In nearly perfect running conditions on Wednesday, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors ran nearly perfect races to outdistance themselves from rivals Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale.

The Warriors won both the boys and the girls team titles at the Edmonds School District Championships held Wednesday in the sunshine at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace.

E-W captured the first four places in the boys varsity race to score 16 team points, bettering second place Mountlake Terrace by 34 points; the Warrior girls did one better, taking home all five top spots in the girls varsity race to score the minimum of 15 team points.

Terrace finished second in the boys team standings and third among the girls teams; Lynnwood grabbed second in the girls team standings and third among the boys teams.

For all the results from the Edmonds School District Cross Country Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/150375/results.

All four schools will see each other again — along with their 19 other Wesco League competitors — for the league’s postseason divisional meet races on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Arlington.

In other Terrace sports on Wednesday, the Hawks’ boys tennis team was the final regular season victim of the undefeated Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. Terrace fell to E-W 7-0 as the Warriors finished the season 14-0.

The Hawks’ volleyball team stumbled against the previously-winless Cedarcrest Red Wolves 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-20) in a battle of the 2A/3A Wesco League cellar dwellers played at Cedarcrest High School.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds School District Championship, Oct. 10 (5,000 meters at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace)

Boys team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 16 Mountlake Terrace 50 Lynnwood 84 Meadowdale 91

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 15 Lynnwood 59 Mountlake Terrace 77 Meadowdale 91

Boys top 10 finishers:

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:18.40 Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:23.80 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:27.30 Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:32.70 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 16:41.60 Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:52.90 Josh Beam (Mountlake Terrace), 16:57.60 Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02.30 Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02.30 Isiaiah Colobong (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:28.00

Girls top 10 finishers:

Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:14.50 Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 19:54.00 Ellie Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:24.40 Jemma Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:29.60 Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:37.10 Christian Savenkova (Lynnwood), 20:40.80 Pressley Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), 21:26.60 Simone Davison (Mountlake Terrace), 21:33.90 Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 21:37.10 Sonja Amy (Meadowdale), 21:52.70

Next meets: Wesco League divisional meets, Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington Prep Boys Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0 Singles: Will Molinaro (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Megiveron (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Cooper McCarthy (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Drew Boland (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1 Doubles: Alec Matulka / Gabe Cano (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Marck Primavera / Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-1; Tai Starchman / TJ Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andy Shaw / Lucas Lemas (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 7-6(7); Zach Foreman / Dylan Stauss (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jack Ledford / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0 Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 14-0 overall; Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-8 overall Edmonds-Woodway next match: at 3A South Division Tournament, Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 16-17, at Jackson High School Mountlake Terrace next match: at 2A South Sub-District Tournament, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Mountlake Terrace High School Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, Oct. 10 Cedarcrest 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-20) Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-10 overall; Cedarcrest 1-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski