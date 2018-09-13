Prep sports roundup: Strong first half not enough for Hawks girls soccer

1 of 6

Playing their first soccer match of the season under the bright lights of Edmonds Stadium, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks sparkled in the first half, staying even the visiting hard-charging Stanwood Spartans.

But the Hawks’ performance dimmed after halftime and the team ended the night with a 3-1 loss.

The Spartans picked up second half goals by Hailey Ovenell, Bethany VanSant and Chloe Fay to earn the Wesco League victory. Freshman Natalie Collins scored the lone goal for the Hawks.

The Hawks will next face the Snohomish Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 18, in a 7:30 p.m. match at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish.

In other Hawk action on Thursday, the Terrace volleyball team was swept by Stanwood 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-15) in a Wesco League contest at Stanwood High School. The Hawks fell to 0-3, but will get a chance to hone their skills in an all-day tournament – the Kitsap Classic – on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Bremerton.

The Hawk boys and girls cross country teams opened their 2018 season on Thursday in a four-team meet held at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood. The Terrace boys finished third in team competition while the girls could only muster a fourth place finish.

To view all the results from Thursday’s four-team cross country meet, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=146418&show=all.

Prep Girls Soccer: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 13

Stanwood 0 3 — 3

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers:

Hailey Ovenell (Stanwood)

Bethany VanSant (Stanwood)

Chloe Fay (Stanwood)

Natalie Collins (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4-1 overall; Stanwood 2-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Sept. 13

Stanwood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 ( )

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3 overall; Stanwood 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Kitsap Classic, Saturday, Sept. 15, 9:00 a.m. at Kitsap Pavilion in Bremerton

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynnwood, Jackson, Kamiak; Sept. 13 (2.6 mile course at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood)

Boys team scores:

Jackson 24

Kamiak 60

Mountlake Terrace 73

Lynnwood 81

Girls team scores:

Jackson 31

Kamiak 42

Lynnwood 68

Mountlake Terrace 107

Mountlake Terrace boys results:

6. Jaden Lofrese, 12:47.80

9. Alex Williams, 12:56.80

19. Ivan Moulton, 13:24.40

29. Josh Beam, 14:13.60

31. Allen Hutmacher, 14:18.10

34. Jackson Marrott, 14:46.90

35. Tymothy Harris, 14:54.50

36. Mitchell Givens, 14:56.50

39. Trevor Leen, 15:15.00

Mountlake Terrace girls results:

13. Alexandria Gill-More, 16.47.60

24. Lindee Cutler, 18:23.40

33. Reed Lyon, 19.50.00

34. Gwyneth Camacho, 19.56.80

35. Alexia Dellinger, 20:21.50

38. Kennedy Cooper, 20:50.40

41. Damaris Ibrahim, 23.48.80

43. Hannah Bressler, 30.55.70

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at South Whidbey Invite, Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. at South Whidbey High School

–By Doug Petrowski