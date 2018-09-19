Prep sports roundup: Snohomish tops Terrace in volleyball, girls soccer

1 of 8

The Snohomish Panthers put a double pounding on the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Tuesday, beating the Hawks in both volleyball and girls soccer.

On the volleyball court, the Panthers defeated Terrace 3 – Terrace 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17) at Mountlake Terrace High School. The Hawks’ Kaylee Wagner had nine kills and 11 digs in the match, but it wouldn’t be enough as Terrace fell to 0-4 in Wesco League play this season.

On the soccer pitch, the Snohomish blitzed the Hawks for five first half goals and never looked back to remain undefeated this year. Terrace’s Veronica Rhoten made 15 saves, but the onslaught of Panthers offense was too much for the Hawks.

Prep Volleyball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 18

Snohomish 3 – Terrace 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall; Snohomish 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, Sept. 18

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Snohomish 5 2 — 7

Goal scorers:

Bree Nichols (Snohomish), 2 goals

Jenna Schuler (Snohomish)

Ravyn Mummey (Snohomish)

Megan Mobley (Snohomish)

Cheyenne Rodgers (Snohomish)

Kayla Soderstrom (Snohomish)

Avery Coleman (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-5-1 overall; Snohomish 1-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski