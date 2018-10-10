Prep sports roundup: MTHS honors its girls soccer seniors

1 of 11

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls soccer team was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday, but the Shorecrest Scots crashed the party.

Shorecrest senior Madison Kellogg scored twice to lead the Scots to a 2-0 win over Terrace on Senior Night at Edmonds Stadium.

Despite the loss, the Hawks were all smiles as they honored the six seniors on this year’s squad: Sydney Wilson, Emma Agricola, Abbi Johnson, Mattie McAllister, Logan Otani and Lauren Allen.

In other Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks’ girls swim team fell to Jackson 126-43 but picked up a victory over Edmonds-Woodway 97-72.

Prep Girls Soccer: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 9

Shorecrest 1 1 — 2

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

Madison Kellogg (Shorecrest), assisted by Izzy Menning in the first half

Madison Kellogg (Shorecrest), assisted by Izzy Menning in the second half

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-8-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-10-1 overall; Shorecrest 7-1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cedarcrest, Thursday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Swim: Jackson & Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 9

Jackson 126 – Mountlake Terrace 43

Mountlake Terrace 97- Edmonds-Woodway 72

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 4-4 overall; Jackson 8-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 8-0-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 1-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-7-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Glacier Peak & Mariner, Thursday, Oct. 11, 3:15 p.m. at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish

— By Doug Petrowski