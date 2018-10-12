Prep sports roundup: Losses for Hawks’ soccer, swim teams Thursday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls soccer and swim squads came up short in Wesco League competition on Thursday.

The Hawks’ soccer team fell to Cedarcrest 3-0 and the swim team lost to the Glacier Peak Grizzlies 111-72.

Both teams are nearing the end of their 2018 regular seasons. Terrace soccer has three matches remaining, two next week before closing out their year on Oct. 23; the swimmers compete in their final regular season meet on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Prep Girls Soccer: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 11

Cedarcrest 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-9-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-11-1 overall; Cedarcrest 9-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Girls Swimming: Mountlake Terrace vs. Glacier Peak, Oct. 11

Glacier Peak 111 – Mountlake Terrace 72

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-5-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5-0 overall; Glacier Peak 4-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 5-5-0 overall; Mariner 0-7-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale; Saturday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski