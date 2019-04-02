Prep sports roundup: Losses for Hawks softball, boys soccer Monday

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball and boys soccer teams traveled north on Monday to face their counterparts at Marysville-Pilchuck High School; unfortunately for Terrace, both Hawk squads returned home with losses.

On the Marysville-Pilchuck softball diamond, the Hawks scored two runs in the top of the first inning — one off a Jenna Maxfield RBI triple — but then couldn’t hold on to the early advantage and instead fell to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 7-2. M-P pounded out 11 hits off Hawk pitchers Laney Flynn and Kierra Scott to earn the win.

Also on the M-P campus, the Hawk boys soccer fell to the Tomahawks 3-0 at QuilCeda Stadium. The Tomahawks’ senior striker Randy Galvan scored a pair of goals in the M-P victory.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, April 1

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 3

Marysville-Pilchuck 0 1 2 0 4 0 x — 7 11 2

Winning pitcher: Emily Downing (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-7 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Arlington High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, April 1

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 — 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 2 1 — 3

Goal scorers:

— Randy Galvan (Marysville-Pilchuck), 2

— Kyle Matson (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4-2 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 6-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Everett; Wednesday, April 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett

— By Doug Petrowski