Prep sports roundup: Loss for Hawks against young boys tennis team, second for volleyball at Kitsap Classic

In just their second year of existence, the North Creek Jaguars are proving that a high school tennis program doesn’t need a long tradition to find success on the courts – the Mountlake Terrace Hawks found that out on Monday.

The Hawks were defeated 7-0 by the Jaguars in a non-league contest played Monday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the win, North Creek remains undefeated this year after going 2-6 in their inaugural season in 2017. Terrace dropped to 3-4 overall for the 2018 campaign.

In other Terrace sports results, the Hawk volleyball squad took the runner-up trophy in the Silver Division of the 2018 Kitsap Classic, a multi-team tournament that took place near Bremerton on Saturday.

The Hawks return to Wesco League action on Tuesday, Sept. 18, when they host the Snohomish Panthers; first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: North Creek at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 17

North Creek 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Abi Chandrase Karan (North Creek) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-1; Pranav Shaji (North Creek) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Trent Ward (North Creek) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-3; Alex Couckuyt (North Creek) defeated Cooper McCalister (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles: Jack Larsen / Justin Sim (North Creek) defeated Lucas Lemas / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Ian Frigillana / Yug Purohit (North Creek) defeated Drew Daly / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 7-5; Kai Geller / Justin Jones (North Creek) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall; North Creek 2-0 in 4A KingCo League, 5-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Kitsap Classic, Sept. 15

Final placement: 2nd place in Silver Division

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski