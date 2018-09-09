Prep sports roundup: Loss for girls soccer, victory for boys tennis

The high-scoring Sedro Woolley Cubs continued their red-hot early start to the 2018 girls soccer season on Saturday, much to the despair of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks. The Cubs defeated the Hawks 3-0 in a non-league contest played at Sedro-Woolley High School.

The Cubs have scored in all three of their matches so far this year, including an astounding 13 goals in their shutout of the Mount Baker Mountaineers on Sept. 6.

With just one goal of their own in their three matches so far in 2018, Terrace (0-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-1 overall) will try to get their offense in a higher gear when they return to Wesco League action on Tuesday, Sept. 11, against the Everett Seagulls. First kick at Lincoln Field in Everett is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other Terrace sports, the Hawks’ boys tennis team earned their second victory of the year with a 4-3 win over the Bothell Cougars on Friday, Sept. 7. The team win was secured with victories in the no.4 singles match (Markus Nelson defeating the Cougars’ Nelas Hill) and a swept of the three doubles’ matches (wins by the Terrace pairs of Lucas Lemas and Emmett Johnson; Andrew Doty and Jack Ledford; and Andrew Daly and Cooper McCarthy.

The Hawks (0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall) return to the courts on Monday, Sept. 10, when they host the Stanwood Spartans at Mountlake Terrace High School; first serves are slated for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Sedro-Woolley, Sept. 8

Sedro-Woolley 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-1 overall; Sedro-Woolley 0-0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 2-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace (0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall) next match: versus Everett, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Bothell, Sept. 7

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Bothell 3

Singles: Emmanuel Nguyen (Bothell) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3; David Lew (Bothell) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-0; Jun Brutomesso (Bothell) defeated Anthony Bunyon (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-4; Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nelas Hill (Bothell) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Lucas Lemas / Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated DJ Patrick / Jasper Kerns (Bothell) 6-0, 6-4; Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Alex Switzer / Lucas Fowler (Bothell) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Daly / Cooper McCarthy (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Spencer Hegge / Thomas Mohohon (Bothell) 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; Bothell 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Monday, Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski