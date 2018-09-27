Prep sports roundup: Hawks volleyball tops visiting Sammamish

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace volleyball team picked up their first win of the 2018 season as they chopped down the visiting Sammamish Totems 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-23) in a non-league match played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks, under first-year Coach Krissy Cain, had opened the year with five straight losses before Wednesday’s victory.

Senior setter Karly Rismoen recorded a double-double in the win with 20 assists and 11 digs to lead the Hawks.

In other Terrace sports action from Wednesday, the Hawks boys tennis team fell to the Shorecrest Scots 5-2 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference match played at Mountlake Terrace High School. Also on campus, the Hawks boys cross country team finished third in a four-team meet while the Hawks girls runners placed fourth. Shorecrest came out on top in both the boys and girls team standings.

Prep Volleyball: Sammamish at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 26

Mountlake Terrace 3 – Sammamish 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-23)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall; Sammamish 0-4 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 1-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Arlington High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 24

Shorecrest 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Reed Tangeman (Shorecrest) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace 6-0, 6-1; Zaid Khan (Shorecrest) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Micah Glesener (Shorecrest) 6-3, 7-5; David Chen (Shorecrest) defeated Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Gabe Vogel / Tyler Keen (Shorecrest) defeated Lucas Lemas / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Drew Daly / Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) defeated John Williams / Carson Hart (Shorecrest) 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 (super tiebreak); Ben Wendt / Simon DeVos (Shorecrest) defeated Jack Ledford / Cooper McCarthy 6-2, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-7 overall; Shorecrest 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Thursday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School in Everett

Prep Cross Country: Shorecrest, Cascade & Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 26

Boys team scores:

1. Shorecrest 39

2. Stanwood 42

3. Terrace 51

4. Cascade 82

Girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 26

2. Cascade 51

3. Stanwood 54

4. Terrace 121

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Sunfair Invite, Saturday, Sept. 29, at Franklin Park in Yakima

–By Doug Petrowski