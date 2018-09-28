Prep sports roundup: Hawks mark victories in boys tennis, girls swimming

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks came away with split results from a busy Thursday night of prep sports action with wins on the tennis courts and the in the pool, but losses on the soccer pitch and the volleyball court.

The Terrace boys tennis team closed out their 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference schedule Thursday with a 4-3 victory over the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats. The Hawks’ finished tied for third in the seven-team conference with a 3-3 record.

Terrace will play three non-conference matches in early October before heading to the 2A District Championships in Mt. Vernon later in the month.

The Hawks girls swim team defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks 94-76 in a Wesco League South Conference dual meet held at the Lynnwood Pool. Terrace won eight of the 11 events at the meet – including a sweep of all three relays – to outscore the Mavs.

The Terrace girls soccer team suffered the worst loss in seven years of 3A Wesco League matches on Thursday, an 11-0 shellacking to the Arlington Eagles at Lynnwood High School. The last time the league saw a rout as lopsided was in September 2011 (an 11-0 win by Everett over Lynnwood).

The Hawks volleyball team fell to the undefeated Arlington Eagles 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-7) in a 2A/3A Wesco League match played at Arlington High School.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy, Sept. 27

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Archbishop Murphy 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-7 overall; Archbishop Murphy 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lake Stevens, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 3:30 p.m. at Cavelero Mid-High School in Lake Stevens

Prep Girls Swimming: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Sept. 27

Mountlake Terrace 94 – Meadowdale 76

Mountlake Terrace event winners:

— Carly Stave in the 50 Yard Freestyle (26.89)

— Carly Stave in the 100 Yard Freestyle (1:01.19)

— Bre Enriquez in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:08.60)

— Emma Van Hooser in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:21.16)

— Bre Enriquez in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:30.38)

— Tiffany Vuong, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez, Sally Benedict in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (2:08.06)

— Kate Barry, Sally Benedict, Angelina Ho, Carly Stave in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:56.88)

— Tiffany Vuong, Carly Stave, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:11.64)

Meadowdale event winners:

— Jersey Razzano in the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:06.07)

— Jersey Razzano in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:06.81)

— Grace Morgan in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:36.88)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Meadowdale 1-3 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Kamiak & Everett, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway & Glacier Peak, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 3:15 p.m. at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish

Prep Girls Soccer: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 27

Arlington 6 5 — 11

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

Ellie Rork (Arlington) in the 16th minute

Hannah Hiester (Arlington) in the 21st minute

Own goal (Natalie Collins, Mountlake Terrace) in the 23rd minute

Riley Christensen (Arlington) in the 28th minute

Audrey Jay (Arlington) in the 35th minute

Audrey Jay (Arlington) in the 38th minute

Jordan Bartlow (Arlington) in the 48th minute

Ellie Rork (Arlington) in the 55th minute

Jersey Heiss (Arlington) in the 58th minute

Sydney Crandall (Arlington) in the 73rd minute

Hailey Hiatt (Arlington) in the 80th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-1 overall; Arlington 2-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Sept. 27

Arlington 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-7)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6 overall; Arlington 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski