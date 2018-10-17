Prep sports: Hawks lose to Mavs in volleyball, soccer

1 of 6

Still in the hunt for their first trip to a postseason district tournament since 2013, the Meadowdale Mavericks overcame a strong start by the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and grabbed an important come-from-behind victory over Terrace 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13) in a Wesco League contest played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The win didn’t come easy for the Mavs as Terrace – riding the wave of nine aces – captured the first set comfortably 25-19. But with the score tied 11-11 in the second set, Meadowdale started showing what would become dominance on the front line as Eloise Gabu blocked two Hawk kills-in-a-row and the team pulled ahead on their way to the victory.

Mavs Coach Machen Shrum liked what she saw from her front line on Tuesday, singling out junior Sophie Kotz.

“Sophie, who is our right-side (hitter), she had a really great night tonight – just very consistent and strong and I think that really helped our team to build some confidence around her,” Shrum said.

Shrum also pointed to the contribution of senior Ashley Bagstad as key to Tuesday’s win.

“Yes, Ashley ended up swinging a little harder there in games three and four, which made a difference,” Shrum stated. “She would be a little be safe and try to go up for spots, but we said just hit; you just need to hit a little bit harder and she really took that and went with it.”

Terrace, still looking for their first Wesco League victory of the season, couldn’t sustain some early magic that came on Pink Night, a game night that raised money for The Cancer Cure Foundation.

“They started really strong in the first set; we just need to carry that through the rest of the match,” Cain explained. “One set is not the game.”

While there will likely be no postseason competition for Terrace this season, Meadowdale is still looking forward to earning a spot in the 3A District 1 Tournament that begins Nov. 1. The Mavs have four matches remaining in their regular season, then may have to compete in a tournament play-in/loser-out game to begin the postseason.

It’s been five years since Meadowdale reached district tourney play, a history “which I don’t like as a coach and a competitive person,” Shrum said with a smile. “So that’s the goal, let’s get to districts and then restart.”

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks’ girls soccer team went to overtime in its pursuit of a second win this season but couldn’t come away with the victory, falling to Meadowdale 2-1 at Edmonds Stadium. Junior Jamie Christiansen scored in the extra time to give Meadowdale the win.

Prep Volleyball: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 16

Meadowdale 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11)

Records: Meadowdale 6-4, in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-11 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Oct. 16

Meadowdale 2 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (in overtime)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-10-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-12-1 overall; Meadowdale 6-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski