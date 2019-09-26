Prep sports roundup: Hawks host cross country meet at Ballinger Park

1 of 8

Two hundred high school cross country runners criss-crossed through Ballinger Park on Wednesday as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks hosted a four-team Wesco League meet on the 42-acre grounds.

Student athletes from Terrace, Snohomish, Lake Stevens and Oak Harbor participated in the event, held on a winding 4,466-meter course through the park.

Senior Alex Williams earned the best finish among Terrace runners with a 14th in the boys varsity race; fellow senior Tymothy Harris came home in 16th place for the Hawks.

On the girls side, freshman Jolie Davison grabbed the Hawks’ best finish with a 27th place in the girls varsity/junior varsity race; sophomore Gwyneth Camacho came in 31st for Terrace.

The Hawks were without three of their top runners on Wednesday; seniors Josh Beam, Alexandria Gill-More and Lindee Cutler all missed the meet due to injury.

While senior Dallas Riggle-Stevens of Oak Harbor won the boys varsity race in a time of 13:57.80), it was Snohomish that edged out Lake Stevens for first place in the boys’ team competition.

Ellie Baxter of Snohomish took the top spot in the girls varsity/junior varsity race in a time of 16:33.20; Lake Stevens took home the girls’ team title.

To view all the results from the four-team meet at Ballinger Park on Wednesday, click https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/157817/results.

In other Terrace sports results on Wednesday, the Hawks’ boys tennis team was shut out by the Shorewood Thunderbirds 7-0 at Shorewood High School.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace vs. Snohomish, Lake Stevens, Oak Harbor; Wednesday, Sept. 25 (4,466 meters at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace)

Boys team scores:

Snohomish 31 Lake Stevens 46 Oak Harbor 55 Mountlake Terrace 99

Mountlake Terrace boys top finishers:

— Alex Williams, 14th place (14:56.70)

— Tymothy Harris, 16th place (15:06.40)

— Grant Moulton, 21st place (15:21.70)

— Christian Cox, 26th place (15:49.50)

— Mitch Givens, 28th place (16:05.10)

— Tod Gil Harris, 29th place (16:05.70)

— Abahai Gounder, 33rd place (16:29.50)

Girls team scores:

Lake Stevens 23 Snohomish 39 Oak Harbor 66 Mountlake Terrace 109

Mountlake Terrace girls top finishers:

— Jolie Davison, 27th place (20:11.90)

— Gwyneth Camacho, 31st place (20:45.90)

— Sadie Sadler, 39th place (21:09.60)

— Nina Dodgin, 40th place (21:10.50)

— Isabella Fernandez, 41st place (21:16.80)

— Juliette Escalona, 42nd place (21:16.80)

— Angelina DePano, 44th place (21:19.00)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Bellevue Cross Country Invite; Saturday, Sept. 28; 9:30 p.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park in Issaquah

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Sept. 25

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Ben Borgida (Shorewood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-1; Derick Han (Shorewood) defeated Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Tate Nelson (Shorewood) defeated Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 7-6(7-5); Sean McCandless (Shorewood) defeated Markus Anderson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Chris Cummings / Matt Meadows (Shorewood) defeated Jack Ledford / Kevin Schaab (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Connor Vana / Ethan Farley (Shorewood) defeated Ben Britton / Matt Choi (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Nuefeldt / David Kumar (Shorewood) defeated Aiden Simons / Nathaniel Ballard (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall; Shorewood 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski