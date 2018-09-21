Prep sports roundup: Hawks girls soccer edges Marysville-Pilchuck in OT

It took a little longer than the normal 80 minutes in a game, but the Mountlake Terrace Hawks gladly put in some extra work to get their first win of the season.

Senior Abbi Johnson scored on a long-range drive in overtime to give the Hawks a 1-0 victory over the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks in a Wesco League match played at Lynnwood High School.

The two teams had battled to a scoreless draw in regulation time before Johnson blasted in her game-winner.

Terrace will look to build on their success from Thursday in a Saturday tilt against the Shorewood Thunderbirds at Edmonds Stadium. First kick is set for 2:00 p.m.

In other Terrace sports results from Thursday, the Hawk volleyball team stumbled against Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 26-24) at Mountlake Terrace High School, the boys and girls cross country teams competed in a four-team meet in Snohomish, and the girls swim team lost to Shorecrest 110-60 at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 20

Marysville-Pilchuck 0 0 0 — 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 1 — 1

Goal scorer:

Abbi Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) in overtime

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Sept. 20

Marysville-Pilchuck 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-20, 25-18, 26-24)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-5 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at four-team meet, Sept. 20

Boys team scores:

Snohomish 30 Kamiak 47 Mountlake Terrace 65 Marysville-Getchell 94

Girls team scores:

Snohomish 24 Kamiak 52 Marysville-Getchell 66 Mountlake Terrace (no qualifying score)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Nike Battle for the 509, Saturday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. at Fairways Golf Course in Medical Lake, Washington

Prep Girls Swimming: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 20

Shorecrest 110 – Mountlake Terrace 60

Mountlake Terrace event winner:

Tiffany Vuong, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez, Sally Benedict in the 200 medley relay, 2:06.02

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1-0 overall; Shorecrest 3-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Lynnwood and Shorewood, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

–– By Doug Petrowski