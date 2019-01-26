Prep sports roundup: Hawks get wins in wrestling, boys basketball

1 of 7

With a dramatic come-from-behind pin in the final match of the night, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks slipped past the Lynnwood Royals 40-36 Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Trailing 36-32 going into the 145 lb weight class match, Terrace’s Arun Khoe pinned the Royals’ Santiago Camache to give the Hawks the team victory. Khoe had been trailing Camache 5-0 after the first period of their match but came back for the pinfall win in the match’s last minute.

Other Hawks who picked up individual match victories over opponents on Friday were Pedro Hernandez in the 138-pound weight class, Garrett Halcomb-Stockl in the 160-pound weight class and Jacie Jones in the 182 lb weight class.

In other Terrace sports on Friday, the Hawks’ boys basketball team crushed the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 77-35 at Cedarcrest High School.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 25

Mountlake Terrace 40 – Lynnwood 36

106 — Double forfeit

113 — Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

120 — Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) defeated David Clewell (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:55

126 — James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

132 — Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

138 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) by major decision, 11-1

145 — Arun Khoe (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Santiago Camache (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 5:06

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:21

160 — Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Keanna Baniaga (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :40

170 — Jordan Wilson (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

182 — Jacie Jones (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 4:46

195 — Noah Groening (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

220 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

285 — Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-7 overall; Lynnwood 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Region 3 3A Sub-Regional Tournament; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2; at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia (5 p.m. start of Feb. 1; 10 a.m. start on Feb. 2)

Lynnwood next meet: at the Region 2 3A Sub-Regional Tournament; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2; at Edmonds-Woodway High School (5 p.m. start on Feb. 1; 10 a.m. start on Feb. 2)

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, Jan. 25

Mountlake Terrace 77 – Cedarcrest 35

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-5 overall; Cedarcrest 3-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski