Prep sports roundup: Hawks fall to Archbishop Murphy in volleyball, soccer

1 of 7

In contests against first-year Wesco League member Archbishop Murphy on Thursday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks stumbled on both the volleyball court and the soccer pitch against the Wildcats.

Archbishop Murphy slipped past Terrace 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18) in a 2A/3A Wesco League volleyball match played at Mountlake Terrace High School. The loss was the seventh-straight for the Hawks, who close out their 2018 season with matches at Shorewood on Monday, Oct. 22, and at home against Lynnwood on Oct. 25.

In other Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawks gave up goals to five different Wildcats as Archbishop Murphy stomped Terrace 5-0 at Archbishop Murphy High School.

Prep Volleyball: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 18

Archbishop Murphy 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-12 overall; Archbishop Murphy 4-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 18

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 — 0

Archbishop Murphy 2 3 — 5

Goal scorers:

Gabi Koch (Archbishop Murphy)

Madi Long (Archbishop Murphy)

Taylor Campbell (Archbishop Murphy)

Reeve Borseth (Archbishop Murphy)

Tia Asher (Archbishop Murphy)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-11-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-13-1 overall; Archbishop Murphy 9-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School