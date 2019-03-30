Prep sports roundup: Hawks earn baseball, softball wins Friday

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored lopsided Wesco League victories on the baseball and softball diamonds on Friday.

The Hawks broke out for six runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 10-2 in a Wesco League South Conference game played at Shorecrest High School.

Freshman Cody Snow earned his first pitching victory for Terrace by pitching into the seventh inning before being relieved by Ryan Cacatian.

On the softball diamond, Kierra Scott led the Lady Hawks to an 11-1 drubbing of the Stanwood Spartans in a mercy-rule shortened contest at Stanwood High School.

Scott pitched all five innings, yielded just one hit, no earned runs and struck out four for Terrace. The junior also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBI.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Mar. 29

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 6 4 — 10 7 2

Shorecrest 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 2 0

Winning pitcher: Cody Snow (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: (not reported)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-4 overall; Shorecrest 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-6 overall



Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, March 29

Terrace 4 2 0 2 3 x x — 11 10 3

Stanwood 0 0 0 0 1 x x — 1 1 2

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Anna Foster (Stanwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-6 overall; Stanwood 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

— By Doug Petrowski