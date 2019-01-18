Prep sports roundup: Hawks compete in wrestling, boys swim

1 of 7

Both the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ wrestling and boys swimming teams were in action on Thursday — the grapplers at Shorecrest High School and the swimmers at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Jan. 17

Shorecrest 67 – Mountlake Terrace 12

106 — Thomas Rhodes (Shorecrest) won by forfeit

113 — Roman Shadduck (Shorecrest) defeated Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:56

120 — Caleb Kassa (Shorecrest) defeated David Clewell (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:54

126 — James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jacob Lougee (Shorecrest) by pinfall, 5:34

132 — Kelvin Schmidt (Shorecrest) defeated Tyler Eske (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:03

138 — Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (Shorecrest) defeated Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) by major decision, 11-3

145 — Arthur Christopher (Shorecrest) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 8-4

152 — Trentyn Good (Shorecrest) won by forfeit

160 — Yacob Benazouz (Shorecrest) defeated Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:50

170 — Ian Mortensen (Shorecrest) defeated Yesenia Romero (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :23

182 — Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Christopher Ng (Shorecrest) by pinfall, 1:24

195 — Matthew Pease (Shorecrest) won by forfeit

220 — Elyjah Schultz (Shorecrest) won by forfeit

285 — David Rivera (Shorecrest) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall; Shorecrest 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at the Lynden Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 19; 10 a.m. at Lynden High School

Prep Boys Swimming: Mountlake Terrace vs. Mariner & Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 17

Mountlake Terrace 89 – Mariner 81

Edmonds-Woodway 123 – Mountlake Terrace 47

Mountlake Terrace top finishers:

— Kai Hinch, Alex Bogatyrev, Leo Diaz, Drew Daly; 2nd place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 2:02.57

— Alex Bogatyrev, 2nd place in the 500 Yard Freestyle, 5:36.72

— Kai Hinch, 3rd place in the 100 Yard Backstroke, 1:17.36

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 2-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 6-3-0 overall; Mariner 0-8-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood at the Edmonds District Meet; Saturday, Jan. 26; at the Lynnwood Pool (time to be announced)

— By Doug Petrowski