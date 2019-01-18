Prep sports roundup: Hawks compete in wrestling, boys swim

Both the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ wrestling and boys swimming teams were in action on Thursday — the grapplers at Shorecrest High School and the swimmers at the Lynnwood Pool.
Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Jan. 17
Shorecrest 67 – Mountlake Terrace 12
106 — Thomas Rhodes (Shorecrest) won by forfeit
113 — Roman Shadduck (Shorecrest) defeated Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:56
120 — Caleb Kassa (Shorecrest) defeated David Clewell (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:54
126 — James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jacob Lougee (Shorecrest) by pinfall, 5:34
132 — Kelvin Schmidt (Shorecrest) defeated Tyler Eske (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:03
138 — Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (Shorecrest) defeated Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) by major decision, 11-3
145 — Arthur Christopher (Shorecrest) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 8-4
152 — Trentyn Good (Shorecrest) won by forfeit
160 — Yacob Benazouz (Shorecrest) defeated Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:50
170 — Ian Mortensen (Shorecrest) defeated Yesenia Romero (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :23
182 — Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Christopher Ng (Shorecrest) by pinfall, 1:24
195 — Matthew Pease (Shorecrest) won by forfeit
220 — Elyjah Schultz (Shorecrest) won by forfeit
285 — David Rivera (Shorecrest) won by forfeit
Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall; Shorecrest 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: at the Lynden Invitational; Saturday, Jan. 19; 10 a.m. at Lynden High School
Prep Boys Swimming: Mountlake Terrace vs. Mariner & Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 17
Mountlake Terrace 89 – Mariner 81
Edmonds-Woodway 123 – Mountlake Terrace 47
Mountlake Terrace top finishers:
— Kai Hinch, Alex Bogatyrev, Leo Diaz, Drew Daly; 2nd place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 2:02.57
— Alex Bogatyrev, 2nd place in the 500 Yard Freestyle, 5:36.72
— Kai Hinch, 3rd place in the 100 Yard Backstroke, 1:17.36
Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 2-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 6-3-0 overall; Mariner 0-8-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall
Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood at the Edmonds District Meet; Saturday, Jan. 26; at the Lynnwood Pool (time to be announced)
— By Doug Petrowski