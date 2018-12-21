Prep sports roundup: Hawks compete in wrestling, boys swim Thursday

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were in Wesco League action on Thursday on the wrestling mat and in the pool.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace vs. Shorewood, Edmonds-Woodway, Dec. 20

Shorewood 48 – Mountlake Terrace 21

106 — double forfeit

113 — Kai Layton (Shorewood) defeated Tommy Tran (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:02

120 — Quincy Laflin (Shorewood) defeated Abishai Gounder (MTHS) by pinfall, 2:53

126 — James Fletcher (MTHS) defeated Sujinda Pongsaphong (Shorewood) by pinfall, 2:21

132 — Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) defeated Tyler Eske (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:36

138 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Pedro Lopez-Hernandez (MTHS) by decision, 3-2

145 — Alex Williams (MTHS) defeated Jack DeReche (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:15

152 — Devin Leach (Shorewood) defeated Dylan Breuer (MTHS) by major decision, 17-4

160 — Cole Becker (Shorewood) defeated Garrett Holcomb-Stockl (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:04

170 — Max Null (Shorewood) won by forfeit

182 — Jaice Jones (MTHS) defeated Tom Bert (Shorewood) by decision, 3-2

195 — Phil Ball (Shorewood) won by forfeit

220 — Elijah Dodgen (MTHS) defeated Jonah Mercer (Shorewood) by pinfall, 1:52

285 — Isaac Kabucki (Shorewood) by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway 74 – Mountlake Terrace 6

106 — Reece LeCompte (E-W) won by forfeit

113 — Ethan Nguyen (E-W) defeated Tommy Tran (MTHS) by pinfall

120 — Baylor Denkinger (E-W) defeated Abishai Gounder (MTHS) by major decision, 15-3

126 — Emmanuel Boayke-Ansah (E-W) defeated James Fletcher by pinfall

132 — Ousman Fatty (E-W) defeated Tyler Ekse (MTHS) by pinfall

138 — Grayson LeCompte (E-W) defeated Pedro Lopez-Hernandez (MTHS) by technical fall, 18-1

145 — Howie Hare (E-W) defeated Alex Williams (MTHS) by technical fall, 18-3

152 — Thomas Christin-Eriksen (E-W) defeated Dylan Breuer (MTHS) by pinfall

160 — Alec Rust (E-W) defeated Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (MTHS) by pinfall

170 — John Christin-Eriksen (E-W) won by forfeit

182 — Jaice Jones (MT) defeated Luke Walker (E-W) by pinfall

195 — Josh Brown (E-W) won by forfeit

220 — George Kartono (E-W) defeated Elisha Shelton (MT) by pinfall

285 — Kemper Lee (E-W) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Cedarcrest, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7:00 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Prep Boys Swim: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Dec. 20

Mountlake Terrace 99.5 – Meadowdale 70.5

Lynnwood 96 – Mountlake Terrace 74

Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood event winners:

— Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood) in the 100 Yard Butterfly (55.65)

— Elijah Milan (Lynnwood) in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:10.53)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4-0 overall ; Lynnwood 2-5-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5-0 overall; Meadowdale 1-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-6-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Kamiak, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Meadowdale next meet: versus Cascade, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: versus Cascade, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Pool in Everett

— By Doug Petrowski