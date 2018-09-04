Prep sports roundup: Hawks boys tennis team wins, girls soccer loses season openers

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks opened their 2018 boys tennis season with a convincing win on Tuesday, a 6-1 triumph over the visiting Archbishop Murphy Wildcats.

Marck Primavera, Anthony Bunyan and Ethan Cruz were victorious in their singles’ matches for Terrace; the Hawks swept the three doubles matches with the teams of Lucas Lemas and Emmett Johnson, Andrew Doty and Jack Leford, and Andrew Daly and Markus Nelson all picking up victories.

Tuesday’s season opener at Mountlake Terrace High School was a non-league affair for both Terrace and ABM. The two teams will meet again in a league match on Thursday, Sept. 27, as the Wildcats are new members of the Wesco League this school year.

In other Terrace sports results from Tuesday, the Hawks’ girls soccer team dropped their season opener 2-0 to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks in a match played at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Freshman midfielder Elizabeth Martinez scored two first half goals for the Tomahawks, enough to give M-P the winning advantage.

The Hawks will try to secure their first win of the season on Thursday, Sept. 6, when they host the Marysville-Getchell Chargers at Lynnwood High School. First kick is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 4

Mountlake Terrace 6 – Archbishop Murphy 1

Singles: Carlos Villarreal-Elizondo (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Alex Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-1; Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Mathew Kenny (Archbishop Murphy) 6-1, 6-2; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Anthony Damitio (Archbishop Murphy) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Sean Murray (Archbishop Murphy) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles: Lucas Lemas / Emmett Johnson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kunal Renjen / Nate Hemstead (Archbishop Murphy) 6-2, 6-1; Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Samson Irish-Lodge / Austin King (Archbishop Murphy) 6-4, 6-4; Andrew Daly / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Luke Humphrey / Jacob Faulk (Archbishop Murphy) 6-0, 7-5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cascade, Thursday, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. at Cascade High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Sept. 4

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 — 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 2 0 — 2

Goal scorers:

Elizabeth Martinez (Marysville-Pilchuck), two goals

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Thursday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski