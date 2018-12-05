Prep sports roundup: First win of season for girls basketball; boys swim loses to Scots

1 of 6

The Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks earned their first win of the season Tuesday with a 48-31 victory over the winless Cascade Bruins in a non-conference game played at Cascade High School.

The Hawks led by just four points at halftime but turned up the defensive pressure after the break, allowing the Bruins just 10 points in the second half and turning the tight contest into a runaway.

Kierra Scott led Terrace with 14 points; Kayla Beaven scored 12 points while Lydia Prelow contributed 11 points in the victory.

The Hawks return home on Thursday, Dec. 6, when they host the Mariner Marauders at Mountlake Terrace High School; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks boys swim team opened their 2018-2019 season with a 142-32 loss to the Shorecrest Scots at the Shoreline Pool.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Cascade, Dec. 4

Terrace 12 13 11 12 — 48

Cascade 14 7 5 5 — 31

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 14, Kayla Beaven 12, Lydia Prelow 11, Sarah Schneider 3, Trinity Prout 2, Berit Simonsen 2, Grace Kane 2, Ishika Nayyar 2, McKenna Mortensen, Bailey Sonko, Ashley Villasenor

Cascade individual scoring: Shynenitha Pich 8, Katelyn Nelson 7, Grace Mitchell 5, Yaritza Pelayo 4, Tekhia Jones 4, Beraca Jehoiada 2, Savannah Hayward 1, Taylor Maynard, Kaylee Eke

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mariner, Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Swim: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Dec. 4

Shorecrest 142 – Mountlake Terrace 32

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 0-1-0 overall; Shorecrest 1-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 1-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Cascade, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2:30 p.m. at the West Coast Aquatic Pool in Mill Creek

— By Doug Petrowski