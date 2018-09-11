Prep sports roundup: Everett tops Hawks in volleyball, girls soccer contests

1 of 6

After a heartbreaking five-set loss in their 2018 season opener last week, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were hoping to get their first victory of the year on Tuesday. But the Everett Seagulls made sure that Terrace would have to wait for that first win.

Everett spoiled Terrace’s home opener and defeated the Hawks 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-19) in a Wesco League match played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Seagulls were able to gain leads midway through each of the three games, fight off Terrace attempted comebacks and walk away with the straight set victory.

In game one, Terrace trailed by just four points late, 21-17, but couldn’t get any closer as Everett scored the game’s final four points. In similar fashion, the Hawks were down by just three points late in games two and three, but saw the Seagulls pull away for game wins each time.

While pleased with her team’s physical effort, Terrace Coach Krissy Cain was concerned with how her squad responded emotionally to the ups-and-downs of the match.

“They played hard but it was very flat,” Cain said. “They didn’t get excited when good things happened and they got angry, really angry, when things didn’t go their way. And that affects the whole court.”

One aspect of the Hawks’ play that Cain especially liked on Tuesday was team defense, made up primarily of Kaylee Wagner, Kaylee Kynek, Karly Rismoen, Kaitlyn Scott, Isabel Ong and Kierra Scott. Wagner led the back line play with 18 digs; Hynek tallied 16 digs.

“They have a lot of experience and they’ve played the game a long time,” Cain stated about her defensive players. “I feel that they just get in their spots and they read the ball really well.”

After opening the season 0-2, the Hawks’ next chance for that first win of the year will come on Thursday when they travel to Stanwood to face the Spartans (2-0 in Wesco League, 2-0 overall). First serve at Stanwood High School will be at 7:00 p.m.

In other Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks’ girls soccer team were also defeated by their counterparts from Everett High School. The Seagulls got first half goals from Michaela Curran and Gabrielle Gutierrez to get past Terrace 2-0 at Lincoln Field in Everett.

Prep Volleyball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 11

Everett 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-19)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2 overall; Everett 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Sept. 11

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Everett 2 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

Michaela Curran (Everett)

Gabrielle Gutierrez (Everett)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3-1 overall; Everett 1-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Thursday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski