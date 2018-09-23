Prep sports roundup: Boys cross country takes 6th in Nike invitational, plus soccer loss and tennis win

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks cross country teams made their first trip ever to the Nike – Battle for the 509 Invitational in Medicine Lake, Washington on Saturday and by their results, the Hawk boys showed that they can step up to some elite competition.

The Terrace boys squad placed sixth among 23 scoring teams that finished the 5,000 meter course at Fairways Golf Course. Junior Alex Williams led the Hawks with an overall placement of tenth in the field of 165 runners; senior Jaden Lofrese finished in the top 20 by placing 19th.

With only Alexandria Gill-More, Lindee Cutler and Reed Lyon running in the girls varsity event, the Terrace girls didn’t earn a team score. Gill-More led the trio by finishing 61st among the 115 runners.

The invitational drew 35 high schools from throughout Washington and Idaho.

In other Terrace sports, the Hawks girls soccer team got thumped 5-0 on Saturday by the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League contest at Edmonds Stadium.

The Terrace boys tennis team completed a dual match with the Lynnwood Royals on Friday — a match that had begun on Thursday but was interrupted by rain. The Hawks prevailed 4-3 in part by sweeping the event’s three doubles matches.

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace at Nike – Battle for the 509 Invitational, Sept. 22 (5,000 meter course at Fairways Golf Course in Medicine Lake, WA)

Boys team scores:

Mead 84 Mountain View (ID) 107 Rogers (Spokane) 120 University (Spokane) 126 Sandpoint (ID) 140 Mountlake Terrace 182 Pullman 183 Lakeside (Nine Mile, WA) 221 East Valley (Spokane) 272 Cheney 278 Ellensburg 302 Coeur D-Alene (ID) 318 Southridge 336 Omak 340 Riverside 350 Post Falls (ID) 370 Asotin 416 Shadle Park 449 Skyview 495 Liberty Bell 506 Ephrata 638 Chewelah 664 Freeman 716

Top Mountlake Terrace boys finishers:

Alex Williams (16:29.70) Jaden Lofrese (16:46.90) Josh Beam (16:57.70) Ivan Moulton (17:35.10) Tymothy Harris (17:48.50)

Mountlake Terrace girls finishers:

Alexandria Gill-More (21:58.90) Lindee Cutler (23:14.70) Reed Lyon (25:30.70)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorecrest, Stanwood, Cascade; Wednesday, Sept. 26, 3:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 22

Shorewood 5 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6-1 overall; Shorewood 4-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 21

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Lynnwood 3

Singles: Barnaby French (Lynnwood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-5; Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Marc Guzman (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2; Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) by forfeit; Jalen Francisco (Lynnwood) defeated Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles: Emmett Johnson / Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ian Bjorson / Phillip Bergfield (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-0; Jack Ledford / Cooper McCarthy (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Alex Nguyen / Angelo Tran (Lynnwood) 7-5, 2-6, 6-1; Lucas Lemas / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Minh Le / Richard Vo (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall; Lynnwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Monday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale, Monday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski