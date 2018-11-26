Prep sports previews: boys swim, wrestling prepare to compete

As the high school wrestling and boys swimming seasons begin, one Mountlake Terrace Hawk swimmer can’t help but look back at how last year ended — with hopes of learning and improving upon his season’s disappointing conclusion.

Terrace’s Alex Bogatyrev, a junior who swims multiple events but specializes in the 100 yard breaststroke, is ready to get back in the pool and work toward achieving some high goals.

“This year’s going to be extremely great,” Bogatyrev said. “I’m hoping for better times this year, especially in my 100 breaststroke.”

During the regular season last year, Bogatyrev swam one of the eight-fastest 100 yard breaststroke times among all 2A swimmers in the state, fast enough to put him in the 2A final heat at the state championships. But Bogatyrev finished 11th in a state meet qualifying heat, missing out on one of the eight spots in the ‘A’ final.

Bogatyrev attributed his failure to make the 100 yard breaststroke ‘A’ final on wearing a different bathing suit in the qualifying heat than the suit he had used throughout the season.

“I wore a tech-suit and I didn’t know how to swim in (it), so I actually gained time,” Bogatyrev said.

The trunk-length skin-tight tech suit is designed to repel water from the torso, Bogatyrev explained, giving the swimmer a different feel while in the pool. The state qualifying heat was the first time he had worn the suit and its difference from a simple Speedo — what Bogatyrev has always swam in before — was enough to disrupt his performance and slow him down.

Bogatyrev doesn’t have that tech suit anymore but hasn’t ruled out trying one again for competition. “I should probably purchase one and start swimming in it,” he said.

After swimming a 1:02.93 in the 100 yard breaststroke 2A state ‘B’ final (for places nine through 16) and placing 10th overall in state last year, Bogatyrev is hoping to better that time this year and then swim his way into the championship final at this winter’s state meet.

Bogatyrev, who has participated at the state meet each of the past two seasons, showed his versatility by competing in the 50 yard freestyle and the 200 yard medley relay at state last year.

If Bogatyrev qualifies for the 2A state meet again this season, he will do so under the direction of a new coach. Terrace swimming had been sharing Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ Coach Nolan Welfringer for the past few seasons, but now Rebecca Lance has assumed full direction of the MTHS swim program.

Bogatyrev and his Hawk teammates will be tested throughout the regular season as the Wesco League South Conference is packed with strong teams. Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Shorewood, Shorecrest, Cascade, Jackson and Kamiak all sent swimmers to state last season – as a team Kamiak was the 4A state runner-up while Jackson placed sixth in the state 4A meet.

For the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ wrestling team, 2018-2019 will also be a season full of challenges as the schedule is packed with matches and tournaments against state-ranked opponents.

The young Hawks will have plenty of new faces on the roster this year, including at the top as Joel Pearson takes over the head coaching duties. While this is Pearson’s first time as a wrestling head coach, he did just wrap up a successful season as the Hawks’ cross country coach, leading the boys’ squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2A State Cross Country Championships earlier this month.

Pearson’s top wrestler this year could very well be his top cross country runner, junior Alex Williams.

The Hawk wrestlers will not only have to stiffen up for some fierce competition this season, but will have to be road warriors to do it. Terrace has only two home dates on their 2018-2019 season schedule – Dec. 20 against Shorewood and Edmonds-Woodway, and Jan. 25, 2019, against Lynnwood – all other meets for the Hawks will take place away from home.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018-2019 Boys Swim

Coach: Rebecca Lance (first year)

First 2018-2019 meet: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. at the Shoreline Pool

Top swimmer: Alex Bogatyrev (50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Breaststroke)

2018-2019 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.5.321

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018-2019 Wrestling

Coach: Joel Pearson (first year)

First 2018-2019 meet: at the Cascade Jamboree, Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m. at Cascade High School

Top wrestler: Alex Williams

2018-2019 schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.4.321

— By Doug Petrowski