Prep softball preview: Veteran Hawks will rely on versatility as they begin 2019 season

With only two seniors on this year’s Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball squad, some may think the team is comprised of young newcomers to the sport. The team may be relatively young, but it is certainly not inexperienced.

The team’s two seniors, Kennedy Cooper and Sarah Davis, are both four-year varsity players at Terrace. And five juniors — Jenna Maxfield, Jamie Bingaman, Kierra Scott, Charis Jones and Laney Flynn — are all entering their third season on the Hawk varsity squad.

The team will see if all this experience translates into victories this year as the Hawks begin their 2019 season on Monday, March 11, at home against the Lake Washington Kangaroos.

The seven long-time Terrace varsity players are hoping to lead the team back to the WIAA 2A State Softball Tournament after qualifying for state in 2017 but missing out on the championship tourney last year.

Versatility may be one of the Hawks’ biggest advantages for 2019, noted Cooper.

“This team is very versatile,” Cooper said. “Depending on who’s pitching, how the field looks will change a lot.”

Cooper will likely spend most of her playing time in the outfield, but the senior has also been working out at first base during the preseason. Davis will also get time at first when not pitching for the Hawks.

Maxfield, an All-Wesco League first team selection last year, will move from the centerfield to shortstop this season while Bingaman will be the team’s catcher. For the rest of the team, playing positions may be different throughout the year.

While lineups may change game-to-game, one constant for the Hawks this year will be the leadership role that Cooper will serve in; the senior is relishing her position as a Terrace co-captain.

“I feel a lot more comfortable with the team and am able to help lead this team, not just because of seniority, but I feel that teammates trust my leadership skills,” she said.

Coach Shannon Rasmussen returns for her seventh season coaching the Hawks. Rasmussen has compiled a record of 75-60 since taking over the program in 2013.

Another constant for the 2019 Terrace Hawks: tough opponents. The Terrace slate of games this year includes matchups against two state tournament runners-ups from last season (4A Monroe on March 19 and 3A Snohomish on March 26), plus games against two more 2018 state tournament qualifiers (2A Lynden on March 12 and 3A Edmonds-Woodway on April 16). The Hawks also have an April 26 date with Meadowdale, a team that has a 110-26 regular season win/loss record over the past seven years.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2019 Softball

Coach: Shannon Rasmussen (seventh year)

2018 record: 13-11 overall; 1-2 in District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament

2019 first game: versus Lake Washington; Monday, Mar. 11; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Key players: Kennedy Cooper, senior outfielder/utility; Sarah Davis, senior pitcher/infielder; Jenna Maxfield, junior shortstop; Jamie Bingaman, junior catcher; Kierra Scott, junior pitcher/outfielder

2019 schedule: www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.15.321