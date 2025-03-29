Prep softball: High-flying Warriors earn extra-inning victory over Everett

After starting the season with three straight dominating wins (19-0 over Highline, 18-2 over Chief Sealth and 18-6 over Cascade), spirits were soaring on the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors fastpitch softball team. But the Warriors were brought back down to earth on March 24 with a crushing 11-2 loss to the Glacier Peak Grizzlies.

The defeat may have been the best thing for an E-W squad that now has their mojo, morale and hopes sky high again.

The Warriors have followed up their early season defeat to Glacier Peak with two straight wins, the latest being a 6-3 extra-inning victory over the Everett Seagulls in a Wesco League non-conference game Friday at Lincoln Field in Everett.

Edmonds-Woodway took advantage of 13 walks issued by Seagull pitching — six in the ninth inning alone- – to grab the win.

The Warriors scored four runs on just one hit in the ninth inning to build up an advantage that Everett couldn’t overcome in their half of the final frame.

In the top of the ninth inning, Audrey Sommer served as the Warriors’ extra-inning ghost runner at second base. Abby McCorvey joined her on the basepaths by coaxing a base-on-balls from Everett pitcher Anna Luscher.

Then Warrior Coach Josh McClure gave McCorvey the steal sign, much to the surprise of the senior.

“I was like, oh my goodness, this is crazy — that he is having me steal,” McCorvey said after the game. “All right, let’s do it.”

The steal set into motion a wild sequence when the throw to second from Everett catcher Madeline Pewitt ended up in center field and both Sommer and McCorvey were able to score, giving the Warriors a 4-2 lead.

E-W would tack on two more runs with RBI base-on-balls by Madeline Jones and Neva Cheeney. The four runs in the ninth held up and gave the Warriors the victory.

McCorvey was all smiles after the game — and not just because she was able to get the team’s ninth-inning scoring spree started with a stolen base. The entire 2025 season is special for the senior after missing all of last year due to injury.

“The connections that we’ve created since Day One, I’ve felt it,” McCorvey said of the 2025 edition of the Warriors. “We have an awesome team. Our team is so emotionally connected – it’s not even about softball. Everybody’s friends with each other, there’s no drama, we just love each other.”

One thing to love on Friday was the strong pitching by E-W pitchers Helena Marsh and Ella Campbell. Marsh started on the mound and pitched five innings, gave up no earned runs on three hits, struck out five Seagulls and issued just one walk. Campbell relieved Marsh in the sixth inning and gave up no earned runs and no hits, had four strikeouts, two base-on-balls and threw one hit-by-pitch.

Noa Gillespie was the hitting leader for the Warriors on Friday with a two-run single in the first inning; the sophomore added another single in the fifth inning.

Sommer also had a pair of singles in the E-W victory.

McClure said Friday’s win — paired with the team’s 13-1 win over Lynnwood earlier in the week =- is just what he was looking for after the March 24 defeat to the Grizzlies.

“The loss to Glacier Peak woke us up earlier last week,” McClure said. “I challenged the team a little bit, thinking they can just show up because we had been doing just that. So they responded well on Wednesday (the win over Lynnwood).”

McClure said that Friday’s victory over Everett just reinforced his appreciation for where his team is at right now. “They responded incredibly well, all 15 kids, from whoever was in the dugout to whoever was in the field. I was just really proud.”

As for McCorvey, the team’s 5-1 start this year is far removed from what the senior has experienced during her previous three seasons as a Warrior. For the 2022, ‘23 and ‘24 seasons, Edmonds-Woodway had a combined record of 20-38, 0-1 in postseason play.

The winning start to this year has McCorvey thinking big..

“We’re going to win State; that’s where we will go,” she said.

The Warriors will have another non-conference matchup on Monday, March 31, when they host Stanwood before getting back into Wesco League South Conference play with a game at rival Meadowdale on Wednesday, April 2.

Prep Fastpitch Softball: Edmonds-Woodway at Everett, Mar. 28

Edmonds-Woodway 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 – 6 5 3

Everett Seagulls 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 – 3 3 2

Winner pitcher: Ella Campbell (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Anna Luscher (Everett)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1 overall; Everett 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-3 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Stanwood; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett next game: versus Burlington-Edison; Monday, March 31; 6 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett