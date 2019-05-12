Prep softball: Hawks down Totems 12-2 in first-round 2A District playoff game

1 of 6

Pounding out 13 hits and taking advantage of six Sammamish Totem errors, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks got their appearance in this year’s District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament off to a big start with a 12-2 win over the Totems Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

All 10 Hawks who played in the first-round, loser-out district game registered at least one hit; Kennedy Cooper, Charis Jones and Kierra Scott each had two singles in the contest. But it was Sarah Davis who had the big blow for Terrace, a two-run homer as part of a 10-run fourth inning that toppled the Totems.

Kierra Scott pitched all five innings of the mercy-rule shortened game for Terrace, giving up seven hits (all singles), two earned runs and striking out three.

Terrace, the No. 6-seed in the 2A district tournament, next will enter the double-elimination portion of the competition starting with a quarterfinal matchup against the No. 3-seed Lynden Lions on Wednesday, May 15, at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley. No matter if the Hawks win or lose, the team will play again that same day against either no.2-seeded Lakewood or no.7 seeded Cedarcrest.

If the Hawks survive the first day of district tourney games, the team will return to Sedro Woolley for the remainder of the event on Friday, May 17.

Only the top three teams from the 12-team district tournament will get to move on to the 2A state tournament later this month.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2894&sport=15.

Prep Softball: Sammamish at Mountlake Terrace, May 11 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament first round game

Sammamish 0 2 0 0 0 x x — 2 7 6

Mountlake Terrace 0 1 1 (10) x x x — 12 13 1

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Sabine Cabales (Sammamish)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-10 overall; Sammamish 7-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynden; Wednesday, May 15; 4 p.m. at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament quarterfinal game; win-or-lose, Terrace plays either Lynden or Lakewood later that evening)

— By Doug Petrowski