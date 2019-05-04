Prep softball: Hawks beat Thunderbirds in extra innings Friday

1 of 7

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ softball team came from behind to win an extra-inning thriller Friday, defeating Shorewood 8-4 at Meridian Park Fields in Shoreline. Terrace trailed 4-0 going into the sixth inning, but scored twice in the frame and then two more in the seventh to extend the game. Then the Hawks piled on four more runs in the eighth inning to capture the victory.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, May 3

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 4 — 8 13 4

Shorewood 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 4 12 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-8 overall; Shorewood 4-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Monday, May 6; 4 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School