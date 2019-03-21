Prep softball: Glacier Peak shuts out Hawks

Glacier Peak Grizzlies’ pitchers Makayla Miller and Serina Penrod combined for a five-inning complete game shutout of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Wednesday as the Grizzlies defeated Terrace 11-0 at Glacier Peak High School.

Miller and Penrod gave up just two hits to Terrace — both by junior Charis Jones — in the mercy-ruled-shortened contest.

The Hawks, still looking for their first victory of the 2019 season, will host the 1-4 Lynnwood Royals on Friday, March 22; first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Glacier Peak, March 20

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 2 3

Glacier Peak 4 2 0 2 3 x x — 11 13 0

Winning pitcher: Makayla Miller (Glacier Peak)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-5 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School