Prep softball: Chargers edge Hawks 6-5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered a heartbreaking defeat Monday to the Marysville-Getchell Chargers, losing 6-5 in a Wesco League matchup played at Marysville-Getchll High School.

The Chargers came from behind twice in the game, including scoring two runs in the bottom of the seven inning, to steal the walk-off victory.

Terrace saw strong hitting performances from Sarah Davis (3-for-3 at the plate), Kennedy Cooper (2-for-4) and Jenna Maxfield (two doubles in four plate appearances), but committed four fielding errors that the Chargers took advantage of on Monday.

Despite the loss, the Hawks are safely in the postseason District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament that begins with loser-out games on Saturday, May 11. Current district RPI rankings put Terrace as a No. 3 seed in the tournament, giving the Hawks a bye from Saturday’s games, but that seeding could change with the outcomes of the regular season finales for district teams on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Hawks close out their 2019 regular season schedule on Tuesday, May 7, hosting Everett; Senior Day activities for Terrace will be held prior to the 4 p.m. game start.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, May 6

Mountlake Terrace 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 — 5 11 4

Marysville-Getchell 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 — 6 9 2

Winning pitcher: Brionna Palm (Marysville-Getchell)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-9 overall; Marysville-Getchell 10-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett; Tuesday, May 7; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School