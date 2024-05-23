Prep golf: Class 3A state championships

Boys Golf
3A State Championship
at Hawks Prairie -The Links in Lacey, WA
Round 1- Tuesday, May 21
Round 2- Wednesday, May 22
Top individual scores
Rd 1 Rd2 Total
1. Conrad Chisman, Stanwood 70 73 143
2. Baylor Larrabee, Ferndale 76 68 144
3. Theo Snyder, Gig Harbor 73 72 145
4. Caelen Wobbrock 77 72 149
T5. William Sires, Roosevelt 74 76 150
T5. Kohen, Sauer, Bonney Lake 76 74 150
T8. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 79 72 151
T8. Eli McNelly, Capital 73 78 151
T8. Wayne He, Bishop Blanchet 78 73 151
T8. Alexander Rigby, Mountain View 78 73 151
T8. Calvin Cakamis, Liberty (Renton) 78 73 151
Other Edmonds School District participants:
T68. Jude Willcox, Edmonds-Woodway 82 84 166
Tyler Looney, Meadowdale 83 MC
Ian Ngethe, Meadowdale 89 MC
Ethan Dumo, Mountlake Terrace 90 MC
Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 91 MC
Luke Titus, Meadowdale 100 MC
*MC= missed cut
Team scores
1. Mountain View 610
2. Roosevelt 611
3. Gig Harbor 613
4. Snohomish 617
5. Bellevue 624
T6. Stanwood 635
T6. Mead 635
8. Eastside Catholic 642
Girls Golf
3A State Championship
at Eagles Pride Golf Course – DuPont, WA
Round 1- Tuesday, May 21
Round 2- Wednesday, May 22
Top individual scores
Rd 1 Rd 2 Total
1. Nicole Tang, Bellevue 71 73 144
2. Lucia Morelli, Mercer Island 75 73 148
3. Berenice Stolte, Bellevue 70 80 150
T4. Angela Zhang, Bellevue 82 69 151
T4. Audrey Park, Liberty 74 77 151
Edmonds School District participants
47. Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale 87 98 185
T63. Alison Dumo, Mountlake Terrace 95 103 198
Stacy Lee, Lynnwood 101 MC
* MC = missed cut
Team scores
1 Bellevue 307 296 603
2 Liberty (Renton) 340 331 671
3 Silas 351 340 691
4 Mercer Island 360 335 695
4 Gig Harbor 350 345 695
6 Roosevelt 360 363 723
7 Ridgeline 370 354 724
8 Oak Harbor 368 365 733
— Compiled by Steve Willits
