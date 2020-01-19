Prep girls wrestling: Ambachew competes in Lady Hawk Invite

The White River Hornets claimed the team title at the Lake Hawk Invite, a big girls wrestling tournament held Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hornets earned 144 points in the event, easily out-distancing runner-up Sedro-Woolley.

Just one Mountlake Terrace Hawk wrestled in the tourney; Hope Ambachew went 1-2 in the 115-lb classification.

Prep Girls Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Lady Hawk Invite, Jan. 18

Team scores: