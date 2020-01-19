Prep girls wrestling: Ambachew competes in Lady Hawk Invite

The White River Hornets claimed the team title at the Lake Hawk Invite, a big girls wrestling tournament held Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.
The Hornets earned 144 points in the event, easily out-distancing runner-up Sedro-Woolley.
Just one Mountlake Terrace Hawk wrestled in the tourney; Hope Ambachew went 1-2 in the 115-lb classification.
Prep Girls Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Lady Hawk Invite, Jan. 18
Team scores:
- White River 144
- Sedro-Woolley 92
- Snohomish 75
- Stanwood 74
- Mount Vernon 62
- Forks 49.5
- Shorewood 38
- Kamiak 33
- Woodinville 32
- Lincoln (Seattle) 29
- Mariner 24
- North Creek 18
- Glacier Peak 17
- Newport 16
- Mount Si 15
- (tie) Nooksack Valley 13
- (tie) Skyline 13
- (tie) Kennedy Catholic 8
- (tie) Roosevelt 8
- (tie) Mountlake Terrace 4
- (tie) South Whidbey 4
- Meadowdale 0