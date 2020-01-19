Prep girls wrestling: Ambachew competes in Lady Hawk Invite

Posted: January 19, 2020 51
Hope Ambachew was the only representative from Mountlake Terrace to compete in Saturday’s Lady Hawk Invite, a multi-team girls wrestling tournament held at Mountlake Terrace High School. (File photo by Doug Petrowski)

The White River Hornets claimed the team title at the Lake Hawk Invite, a big girls wrestling tournament held Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hornets earned 144 points in the event, easily out-distancing runner-up Sedro-Woolley.

Just one Mountlake Terrace Hawk wrestled in the tourney; Hope Ambachew went 1-2 in the 115-lb classification.

Prep Girls Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the Lady Hawk Invite, Jan. 18

Team scores:

  1. White River 144
  2. Sedro-Woolley 92
  3. Snohomish 75
  4. Stanwood 74
  5. Mount Vernon 62
  6. Forks 49.5
  7. Shorewood 38
  8. Kamiak 33
  9. Woodinville 32
  10. Lincoln (Seattle) 29
  11. Mariner 24
  12. North Creek 18
  13. Glacier Peak 17
  14. Newport 16
  15. Mount Si 15
  16. (tie) Nooksack Valley 13
  17. (tie) Skyline 13
  18. (tie) Kennedy Catholic   8
  19. (tie) Roosevelt   8
  20. (tie) Mountlake Terrace   4
  21. (tie) South Whidbey   4
  22. Meadowdale   0

 

