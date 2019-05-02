Prep girls tennis: Royals edge Hawks Wednesday

With both squads struggling to capture team victories this season, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Lynnwood Royals battled on the tennis courts on Wednesday, with the Lady Royals emerging with the win.

Lynnwood defeated the Hawks 4-3 in a late-season Wesco League matchup at Lynnwood High School.

With the loss, Terrace concluded the 2019 regular season with a 1-6 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference record and a 3-11 overall mark. The Hawks will next take part in the 2A Sub-District 1/2 Tennis Tournament starting on Friday, May 3.

The Royals have one match remaining in their regular season campaign, a non-conference tilt against the Monroe Bearcats at Monroe High School. First serves are slated for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, May 1

Lynnwood 4 – Mountlake Terrace 3

Singles: Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Maika Truong (Lynnwood) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Stacey Carmona (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Lindsey Helm (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-3; Hailee Davis (Lynnwood) defeated Grace Yeh (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Leanne Vu (Lynnwood) defeated Zanyab Bushra (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Linh Nguyen / Natalie Sou (Lynnwood) defeated Kayla Primavera / Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Vivian Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nicole Porter / Cristina Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Trinh Nguyen / Vivian Sou (Lynnwood) defeated Nhung Lam / Praise JingJit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-11 overall; Lynnwood 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-12 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Monroe; Friday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Monroe High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy, Liberty, Sammamish at the 2A Sub-District 1/2 Girls Tennis Tournament; May 3-8