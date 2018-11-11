Prep girls swimming: District athletes compete in state swim championships

Prep swimmers from Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway helped close out the 2018 high school girls swim season as they competed at the WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships held Friday and Saturday at the Weyehaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Meadowdale’s Grace Morgan came home with the best finish among local swimmers, earning 10th place in the 3A 500 Yard Freestyle event.

The Bellevue Wolverines won the 3A team title while the North Kitsap Vikings captured the 2A team championship.

To view all the results from the 2018 WIAA 2A State Girls Swimming and Diving Championship events, click http://wiaa.com/results/swim/18-19/2Agirls/; to view the 2018 3A state championship results, click http://wiaa.com/results/swim/18-19/3Agirls/.

Prep Swimming: Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway at WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, Nov. 9-10

2A results (Mountlake Terrace):

— Tiffany Vuong, Kate Barry, Emma Van Hooser, Carly Stave; 17th place in the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay, 1:52:81

— Katrina Matthews, Angelina Ho, Sally Benedict, Bre Enriquez; 17th place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, 4:10.43

— Bre Enriquez, 19th place in the 100 Yard Backstroke,1:06.15

— Carly Stave, 21st place in the 100 Yard Freestyle, 58:91

— Tiffany Vuong, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez, Carly Stave; 21st place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, 2:05.80

3A results (Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway):

— Grace Morgan (Meadowdale), 10th in the 500 Yard Freestyle, 5:17.75

— Jersey Razzano (Meadowdale), 24th in the 200 Yard Freestyle, no time

— Angella Kim, Ameila Rees, Elisa Park, Alexis Song (Edmonds-Woodway) 21st in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

— By Doug Petrowski