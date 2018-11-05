Prep girls swimming: After district meet, local athletes headed to state Nov. 9

With the district girls swim meet competitions now completed, the best female high school swimmers in Washington state will next head to Federal Way this week for the WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, and athletes from Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway will be among the field.

The girls state swimming and diving meet begins on Friday, Nov. 9, with preliminary heat racing at 9:45 a.m. Competition continues throughout the day and all day on Saturday at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, 650 SW Campus Drive in Federal Way.

Swimmers from Edmonds School District high schools finished district meet contests on Saturday with Terrace placing sixth at the District 1/2 Girls Swimming Championships held in Anacortes while E-W, Meadowdale and Lynnwood earned sixth, eighth and 13th respectively at the District 1 3A Girls Swimming Championships contested in Snohomish.

As a result of finishes at their district meet and marks set throughout the season, the Hawks will be sending two individual swimmers and three relay teams to state – Bre Enriquez has qualified for the 100 Yard Backstroke; Carly Stave will be competing in the 100 Yard Freestyle; and the Terrace 200 Yard Medley Relay team, the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team, and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team will be in 2A races at the state meet.

Representing the Mavericks, Grace Morgan will be among the 3A competitors in the 500 Yard Freestyle while Jersey Razzano will compete in the 3A 200 Yard Freestyle.

The E-W 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team will also be heading to state for 3A competition this week.

For more information about the 2018 WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, click http://wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1161.

Prep Girls Swimming: results from District Girls Swimming Championships, Nov. 2-3 (2A at Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes, 3A at Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish)

District 1/2 2A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships team scores:

Liberty 328 Sammamish 256.5 Sehome 231 Anacortes 141 Bellingham 130 Mountlake Terrace 99 Lynden 72.5 Archbishop Murphy 37 Burlington-Edison 34 South Whidbey 26 Sedro Woolley 12

(For all the results from the District 1/2 2A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, click http://wisca.org/LeagueResults/2018gmeets/2a.district.1.2.pdf)

District 1 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships team scores:

Snohomish 470 Shorecrest 466 Shorewood 275 Stanwood 233 Squalicum 148 Edmonds-Woodway 108 Everett 107 Meadowdale 97 Ferndale 95 Marysville-Pilchuck 93 Oak Harbor 55 Marysville-Getchell 47 Lynnwood 43

(For all the results from the District 1 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, click

http://wisca.org/LeagueResults/2018gmeets/3a.district.1.pdf)

WIAA 2A, 3A State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships qualifiers (Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway)

— Bre Enriquez (Mountlake Terrace), 2A 100 Yard Backstroke

— Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace), 2A 100 Yard Freestyle

— Jersey Razzano (Meadowdale), 3A 200 Yard Freestyle

— Grace Morgan (Meadowdale), 3A 500 Yard Freestyle

— Tiffany Vuong, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez, Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace), 2A 200 Yard Medley Relay

— Tiffany Vuong, Kate Barry, Emma Van Hoosen, Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace), 2A 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Katrina Matthews, Angelina Ho, Sally Benedict, Bre Enriquez (Mountlake Terrace), 2A 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Amelia Rees, Elisa Park, Alexis Song, Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway), 3A 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

— By Doug Petrowski