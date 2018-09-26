Prep girls swim gallery: Hawks host three-team meet

1 of 13

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks swam to a win and a loss Tuesday in a three-team Wesco League South Conference meet held at the Lynnwood Pool.

The Hawks fell to perennial league powerhouse Shorewood 106-64 but defeated the Lynnwood Royals 111-59 at the event.

Bre Enriquez won a pair of individual races – the 100 Yard Backstroke and the 200 Yard Individual Medley – and helped the Hawks’ 200 Yard Medley Relay team win their race with a time that qualifies the four for the 2A State Championship Meet in November.

Terrace’s Tiffany Vuong, also a member of the state-bound 200 Yard Medley Relay team, grabbed first place in the 100 Yard Butterfly on Tuesday.

The Hawks will next be in action on Thursday, Sept. 27, when they face the Meadowdale Mavericks at 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Swimming: Lynnwood & Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 25

Dual team results:

Mountlake Terrace 111 – Lynnwood 59

Shorewood 106 – Mountlake Terrace 64

Shorewood 127 – Lynnwood 43

Mountlake Terrace top finishes:

— Tiffany Vuong, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez, Sally Benedict; 1st place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:58.94 – 2A State Swim Meet qualifying time)

— Bre Enriquez, 1st place in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:07.65)

— Bre Enriquez, 1st place in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:29.84)

— Tiffany Vuong, 1st place in the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:09.37)

— Emma Van Hooser, 2nd place in the 100 Yard Freestyle (1:03.90)

— Emma Van Hooser, 2nd place in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:16.43)

— Emma Van Hooser, Angelina Ho, Kate Barry, Tiffany Vuong; 2nd place in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:56.15)

— Lilia Matevosyan, Andelina Ho, Sally Benedict, Bre Enriquez; 2nd place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:23.69)

Team records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Lynnwood 1-5-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5-0 overall; Shorewood 6-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 6-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale & Kamiak, Oct. 4, 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski