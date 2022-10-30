Prep girls soccer playoffs: Hawks lose in OT to Bearcats; play loser-out game Nov. 1

With their top two offensive stars sidelined due to injury, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks knew they would need a stellar defensive effort on Saturday to be successful in their opening game of the 2022 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament. And for the 80-minute entirety of regulation time in their match against the Monroe Lady Bearcats, the Hawks’ defense was perfect. But one miscue in the first minute of overtime was all it took for Terrace to see their otherwise flawless performance spoiled.

At the top of the Hawks’ 18-yard box, Terrace goalkeeper Sierra Sonko and teammate Chloe Parker at first both hesitated when chasing down a bouncing ball, then awkwardly crashed into each other. With Sonko and Parker tangled up on the turf of Edmonds Stadium, Monroe’s Megan Hurley pounced on the loose ball and slowly rolled it into the undefended Terrace goal.

The score was the only one of the match, giving the Bearcats a sudden 1-0 overtime victory over the downhearted Hawks.

The extra time slipup was the only mistake made by the Terrace defense in the game. Hawks’ Coach George Dremousis, while praising his squad for their overall effort, did explain the necessity for acting decisively on the play that ultimately tilted the match in favor of Monroe.

“One of (them – the goalkeeper or the defender) has to take charge on that ball,” Dremousis said. “The keeper has to come out and get it or (the defender) has to head it back to her. You can’t let it bounce around.”

Dremousis also noted that without juniors Natalie Cardin and Laura Rice in uniform on Saturday, the Hawks were at a disadvantage not just during the overtime period, but from its opening kick.

“We were piecemealing together that lineup and it’s hard without your two top goal scorers,” Dremousis stated. “But we just didn’t get it done. We had chances. And that’s the thing; if you let teams stick around long enough, crazy things happen. We made one mistake and they scored on it.”

Cardin, out with a hamstring injury, is the Hawks’ leading scorer this season; Rice, unavailable due to an ankle injury, is second in scoring for Terrace this year.

The Hawks were also without the benefit of junior defender Natalie Steuli, who suffered a broken toe during a match against Everett back on Sept. 20. Stimuli, Cardin and Rice all hope to return to play during the District 1 tournament, possibly as soon as Tuesday, Nov. 1, the date of Terrace’s next tourney game.

Prior to the Bearcat game-winning goal, Sonko was solid in her net-minding. The senior made six saves for Terrace in the game, including a kick save of a Monroe penalty kick just prior to halftime. Bearcat forward Sydney Garner took the PK and tried to go directly down-the-middle with the kick, but was stopped by Sonko to keep the game scoreless.

Sonko also watched numerous shot attempts by the Bearcats sail over the top of her goal throughout the match, making her the busier of the two keepers in the game.

The Hawks’ offensive attack was less dangerous as Monroe goalkeeper Brooke Boroughs was called upon to only make five saves. Terrace’s best attempt on goal came in the 65th minute when a shot from inside the 18-yard box off the foot of junior Morgan Damschen forced Borough into making a diving save to her left.

“We didn’t finish,” Dremousis said of the Hawks’ offensive attack hampered by the absence of Cardin and Rice. “It comes down to finishing. When you get an opportunity … (you’ve) got to get it done.”

With the victory, the No.6-seeded Bearcats move on to the district tourney semifinals while Terrace will have to battle through the tournament’s elimination bracket to continue any postseason action. The No.3-seed Hawks must next face the No.7-seeded Arlington Eagles in a loser-out game on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Edmonds Stadium. First kick is slated for 7 p.m.

Terrace is hoping to survive the District 1 tournament and be one of five teams from the tourney to qualify for the WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament that begins on Nov. 8. If the Hawks make the state tourney, it would be the first for the Terrace program since 1991.

When asked if his squad can bounce back from Saturday’s defeat and ultimately get to the state tournament, Dremousis responded, “We can get it done.”

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3686.

Prep Girls Soccer: Monroe at Mountlake Terrace; Oct. 29 (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament quarterfinal game)

Monroe 0 0 1 – 1

Terrace 0 0 0 – 0

Goal scorer: Megan Hurley (Monroe), 89th minute (first minute of overtime)

Saves: Sierra Sonko (Mountlake Terrace) 6

Brooke Boroughs (Monroe) 5

Corner kicks: Mountlake Terrace 0

Monroe 1

Yellow cards: none

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in District 1 3A tournament; 9-3-3 overall; Monroe 2-0 in District 1 3A tournament, 10-6-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament loser-out game)

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski