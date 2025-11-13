Prep girls soccer: Warriors’ season ends in OT state tourney loss to Silas

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

After taking punches and jabs at each other for 80 minutes, both the Edmond-Woodway Warriors and the Silas Rams emerged from regulation time still standing tall and unscathed, tied 0-0 in their WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament game at Edmonds Stadium on Wednesday..

Then it took less than minutes of overtime for Silas, located in Tacoma, to land a knockout blow.

The Rams’ captain Lauren Meade got a moment unmarked and launched a high, looping shot on goal from 25 yards out that curled into the far upper corner, giving Silas the 1-0 golden goal victory over the E-W.

With the win, the 18th-seeded Rams will move into the state tourney’s round-of-16 and will next face No. 2 seed Mt. Spokane on Friday, Nov. 14. With the loss, the No. 15-seeded Warriors saw their dreams of advancing in the state tournament dashed and their 2025 season come to a sudden end with a single goal.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said E-W Coach Kim Plumis. “I mean it’s heartbreaking either way when it comes to the end, but to see that ball soar into the net, for sure.”

Meade’s game winner came off a similar shot that the senior had taken back in the eighth minute of the contest that missed the upper right corner of the goal by inches. It’s also a shot that she has tried — and scored for the Rams — many times this season.

“We knew that she was capable of that,” Plumis said. “We scouted, saw that on some film. So we were trying to deny her even the opportunity. She got a little window; it’s too bad.”

The sudden game-winning goal left many of the E-W players either bewildered or in tears.

Meade’s goal ended a match that featured opportunities for both teams to score multiple times during regulation. Meade struck a heavy ball in the 35th minute that E-W freshman goalkeeper Morgan Smith was pressured into stopping; then in the 46th minute, Silas’ Ella Tababa found space at the top of the 18-yard box and targeted a shot toward the right post, but it sailed just wide.

The Warriors’ best chance to score came in the 33rd minute when Jane Hanson fired a shot from 12 yards out that bounced off the right goal post. The rebound went right to the feet of teammate Jane Miceli, but her followup was saved by Rams’ goalkeeper Natalie Medalia.

Miceli also had a sharp angle shot in the 27th minute that was stopped by Medalia while a blast by Hanson in the 30th minute flew just over the crossbar.

“We needed to capitalize,” Plumis said. “That’s one of our things that happened throughout the season when we didn’t score. We had chances that we created that we needed to score with.”

Edmonds-Woodway also had five corner kicks in the game, a few that came close to becoming scoring plays. “We had a couple of those corners that I thought would go in,” Plumis said.

The Warriors’ best chance to score off a corner kick came in the game’s 79th minute when Isabella Dreitzler found herself alone in the 6-yard box. However, she couldn’t reach the high kick and create a strong header on goal with it.

The season-ending loss spoiled the Warriors’ return to the state tournament, the first trip to state for an E-W girls soccer team since 2018. Plumis reminded the team in a postgame huddle that their accomplishment — and the connections they formed over the season — is something she hopes they will grow to appreciate.

“I told them that they should be proud of themselves and the season that we’ve had,” Plumis said. “It stings right now, but this sisterhood is a true bond and their memories and their lasting affects — the seniors to the underclassmen — their lasting legacy, is something that is really special.”

The Warriors end their 2025 season with a mark of 12-5-3, the most wins in a season for an E-W squad since 2019.

To view the entire WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4855.

Prep Girls Soccer: Silas at Edmonds-Woodway, Nov. 12 (WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament first round loser-out match)

Edmonds-Woodway 0 0 0 – 0

Silas 0 1 1 – 1

Goal scorer:

– Lauren Meade (Silas) in the 82nd minute

Saves:

– Morgan Smith (Edmonds-Woodway), 5

– Natalie Medalia (Silas), 7

Shots:

– Edmonds-Woodway, 13

– Silas, 12

Corner kicks:

– Edmonds-Woodway, 5

– Silas, 2

Yellow cards:

– none

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-5-3 overall; Silas 12-6-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: 2025 season completed

Silas next game: versus Mt. Spokane; Friday, Nov. 14; 4 p.m. at Unior Stadium in Spokane (WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament second round loser-out game)