Prep girls soccer: Warriors dominate league-leading Wildcats 3-0

Before their big match against 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference leader Archbishop Murphy on Thursday, Edmonds-Woodway Coach Kim Plumis spelled out to her team just what it will take to overtake the Wildcats during this 2025 season’s final days and be crowned conference champion. But to do so, the Warriors would first have to nab a victory over the Wildcats.

The Warriors took that message to heart.

In a dominating performance, Edmonds-Woodway crushed a sluggish Archbishop Murphy squad 3-0 under the lights inside Terry Ennis Stadium at Archbishop Murphy High School.

The Warriors got goals from three seniors — Jane Hanson, Abby Peterson and Magdalena Waters — to thump the Wildcats and pull within two points of the conference leaders with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Plumis’ prematch pep talk certainly motivated the E-W team, but simply the fact that they were facing the perennial powerhouse Wildcats added fuel to the Warriors’ fire on Tuesday.

“We were really positive going into this,” Peterson said after the game. “The rivalry between (us and Archbishop) Murphy has always been strong. So we wanted it really bad.”

Peterson’s goal came four minutes into the second half when the senior, after receiving a nifty pass from Isabella Dreitzier, buried a 20-yard blast into the netting.

“I just thought about all my earlier misses and I thought ‘’I really want to score,’” Peterson said of her shot.

Some nice teamwork also set up E-W’s first goal of the night. In the eighth minute, Hanson worked a give-and-go connection with Audrey Rothmier to get open and slip a low shot past Wildcats’ goalkeeper Elle Kahn for the score.

Waters’ goal came in the 56th minute when the defender, who had moved forward into the 18-yard box due to a corner kick opportunity for the Warriors, pounced on a rebound of a blocked shot to rocket the ball into the goal.

With most of the play taking place on the Wildcats’ half of the pitch, E-W had numerous other opportunities to score on Thursday. A looping shot by Rothmier in the 18th minute banged off the crossbar, a 20-yard strike by Dreitzler in the 19th minute sailed just a bit high and a shot by Peterson in the 25th minute forced Kahn into making a diving save.

“And it wasn’t just our offense; our defense was crazy,” Peterson said. “Without all of them, we wouldn’t be able to be where we are at either.”

Warrior defenders kept the Archbishop Murphy attack at bay throughout the match on Thursday. The Wildcats got off only three shots all night, with just one forcing E-W goalkeeper Morgan Smith into making a save.

Archbishop Murphy, which had a nine-match unbeaten streak broken with the loss, had five players back with the team after all had been out due to illness over recent days.

With the victory, the Warriors (6-1-3 and 21 points in league play, 8-2-3 overall) moved to within two points of the Wildcats (7-2-2 and 23 points in league play, 9-2-2 overall) in the 2A/3A Wesco League South standings. Both teams have two conference matches remaining in their 2025 season schedules – E-W versus Shorecrest (who still has an outside chance at the conference title) on Oct. 21 and Meadowdale on Oct. 27; ABM faces Snohomish on Oct. 21 and Mountlake Terrace on Oct. 23.

Peterson believes she and her Warrior teammates can finish off the regular season strong and capture the 2A/3A conference title. “We’re on a roll,” she said. “We really want to win Wesco (South Conference) and I believe we can do it. All of our hearts are in the right place – Edmonds-Woodway, we’ve got it.”

The Warriors are undefeated in their past 10 matches going back to a 1-0 loss to Archbishop Murphy on Sept. 11.

With the win on Thursday, E-W also moved up to No. 3 in the District 1 3A RPI rankings, used to set the seeding for the postseason district tournament that begins on Oct. 30. A top-four seed would give the Warriors a bye from the dreaded loser-out play-in round of the tourney. It was in that first round of the district tourney that ended the E-W season last year with a loss to Everett.

“Last season we wanted to go far, then with Everett,” Peterson said, not wanting to say anything else about that year-ending defeat to the Seagulls. “It’s not going to be the case this year. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Peterson added that she and the other nine seniors on the Warrior squad have high hopes of playing well into the postseason this year.

“We don’t want to go home early,” she concluded.

The Warriors will honor their 10 seniors on the team prior to the start of their next match on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Game time at Edmonds Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 16

Edmonds-Woodway 1 2 – 3

Archbishop Murphy 0 0 – 0

Goal scorers:

– Jane Hanson (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Audrey Rothmier, in the 8th minute

– Abby Peterson (Edmonds-Woodway), assisted by Isabella Dreitzler, in the 44th minute

– Magdalena Waters (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 56th minute

Shots:

– Edmonds-Woodway,16

– Archbishop Murphy, 3

Saves:

– Morgan Smith (Edmonds-Woodway), 1

– Elle Kahn (Archbishop Murphy), 8

Corner kicks:

– Edmonds-Woodway. 3

– Archbishop Murphy, 0

Yellow cards:

– none

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-2-3 overall; Archbishop Murphy 7-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-2-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Archbishop Murphy next match: versus Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 7:00 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School