Prep girls soccer: Tomahawks edge Hawks 2-1

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls soccer team fell to the visiting Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 2-1 in a non-conference match played Tuesday at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 10

Marysville-Pilchuck 2 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School